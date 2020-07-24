BizUnity: Thanks so very blooming much

Frontline workers at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital were surprised with a floral tribute thanking them for their selfless efforts in the fight against Covid-19.
NGOs, Ubuntu Beds and Together We Bloom laid out 250 bright pink potted cyclamen to spell out HEROES, on the grass next to the entrance of the hospital on 21 July. “When a nation comes together, its people get the opportunity to bloom from a small seed into the beauty we see in everyone," says Stefan Zeelie of Together We Bloom.
“Inspired by our friends in Lebanon, @baytnabaytek, we chose Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital as the space for the installation to show our appreciation for healthcare heroes. They are one of the largest Covid-19 hospitals in Gauteng, and we have already accommodated many healthcare workers from this hospital. We thought it a fitting space to celebrate our heroes," says Kim Whitaker, founder of Ubuntu Beds.
Providing a safe place to sleep
Since the virus hit, hundreds of healthcare workers have become infected, with nurses accounting for the majority of cases. A lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), over-exposure due to shortage of staff and long commutes in public transport are all said to have contributed to its spread. Ubuntu Beds was launched in March by Whitaker in an attempt to unite hospitality businesses that now stand empty with public healthcare workers at no cost. This is being done through private donations and corporate sponsorship. In total, the initiative is able to accommodate up to 2.500 public healthcare workers at no cost.
To date, 7,910 bednights have been booked, 797 healthcare workers signed up, 430 doctors and nurses have been placed and 1,044 establishments with approximately 16,500 rooms situated across the country, close to hospitals and clinics, have signed up to the platform. The average stay is between seven and 14 days and is open to both the private and public healthcare sector. Healthcare workers have access to self-catering facilities and in some instances wi-fi, TV, and laundry services.
If you are a healthcare worker needing an accommodation, a hospitality business interested in offering your rooms and services, or you want to donate, click here. You can also call 0861999308 or get in touch via Whatsapp on 0713001672.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.