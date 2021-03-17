Regent Business School pays tribute to healthcare workers with limited study offer

In the run up to World Health Day on 7 April 2021, and as a token of gratitude to South Africa's healthcare fraternity, Regent Business School*, a member of Honoris United Universities**, has halved the cost of its Higher Certificate in Healthcare Services Management (HCHSM). The offer on the NQF 5 qualification applies to healthcare professionals, executives and admin teams who have worked tirelessly and selflessly on the frontlines and behind the scenes to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.