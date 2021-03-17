Regent Business School pays tribute to healthcare workers with limited study offer

In the run up to World Health Day on 7 April 2021, and as a token of gratitude to South Africa's healthcare fraternity, Regent Business School*, a member of Honoris United Universities**, has halved the cost of its Higher Certificate in Healthcare Services Management (HCHSM). The offer on the NQF 5 qualification applies to healthcare professionals, executives and admin teams who have worked tirelessly and selflessly on the frontlines and behind the scenes to save lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“This is but a small gesture of our appreciation to the brave men and women in healthcare. It is our way of letting them know how eternally grateful we are for the sacrifices they have made by offering them more than our prayers for their safety and wellbeing. While the past year has been tremendously challenging, their commitment and compassion have remained steadfast. For this, we would like to offer them something more than our continued prayers for their safety,” explains Dr Ahmed Shaikh, managing director of Regent Business School.
The Higher Certificate in Healthcare Services Management is a one-year distance learning for healthcare practitioners and related professionals such as medical practitioners, nurses, physiotherapists and optometrists, as well as non-medical persons interested in management careers in healthcare services in the private and public sector. Learners are empowered with managerial skills and competencies for a rewarding career in healthcare services.
The limited offer to healthcare personnel is the latest in a series of Regent Business School innovations aimed at addressing South Africa’s Covid-19 challenges and bolstering socio-economic growth: The business school continues to produce and supply prototype PPE to healthcare facilities across the country. Its iLeadLAB empowers learners with skills and competencies to address the challenges of the 21st century workplace, while its redHUB facility, launched last year, provides specialised support and development for tech-focused entrepreneurship and new venture creation.
The limited 50% off offer on the Higher Certificate in Healthcare Services Management (HCHSM) qualification ends on World Health Day on 7 April 2021.
