Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

FundiConnectFalse Bay CollegeEduvosRegent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)The Publicity WorkshopAFDASACAPEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


How to fund your studies in 2024

24 Aug 2023
Issued by: FundiConnect
As the new year approaches, South African college and university students are gearing up for their academic pursuits. However, the cost of education can be a significant hurdle for many, particularly those who do not meet the criteria for government funding. Fortunately, there are viable funding options out there that students can use to turn their educational dreams into a reality.
How to fund your studies in 2024

The dawn of a new academic season is exciting for many, however it can be stressful for students who are struggling to finance their education. With the average cost of studying sitting at R19,000, many South African households are struggling to put their children through varsity. This holds especially true for students falling within the 'missing middle' category, or rather, those who do not qualify for financial aid from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but who are still unable to afford university fees.

Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, as there are still alternative ways in which students can fund their studies in 2024. Here, the team at FundiConnect unpacks how students can fund their studies in the new year:

1. Apply for a student loan

One common method of funding education is through student loans. Fundi, a leading education finance and fund management specialist in South Africa, offers student loans that are specifically designed to assist students in covering tuition fees, textbooks, study devices and other related expenses.

The process of applying for a student loan with Fundi is streamlined, making it convenient for students to access the funds they need. To apply for a Fundi study loan, all students need to do is fill out the form online and wait for a friendly consultant to call them back. Alternatively, students can send a WhatsApp at (063) 602 4851 or email az.oc.idnuf@troppus.

2. Fund your studies with a bursary

Bursaries are a form of financial aid that is awarded based on academic performance, leadership qualities or other specific criteria. Many universities, organisations and corporations in South Africa offer bursaries to deserving students. These bursaries can cover a portion or even the entirety of tuition fees and other educational expenses.

To secure a bursary, students often need to excel academically and demonstrate their commitment to their chosen field of study. Research bursary opportunities well in advance, and ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements. Keep in mind that bursaries are competitive, so putting in the effort to maintain a strong academic record and participate in extracurricular activities can greatly enhance your chances of receiving one.

3. Get a part-time job

 An effective way to contribute to your educational funding is by getting a part-time job. Many students find part-time employment opportunities that align with their schedules and allow them to earn money while pursuing their studies. Whether it's working in retail, hospitality or freelancing, a part-time job can provide a steady source of income to cover various expenses.

It's crucial to strike a balance between work and studies to ensure that your academic performance remains strong. Prioritise time management and effective scheduling to avoid overwhelming yourself. Additionally, consider remote or online job opportunities that offer flexibility and allow you to work from the comfort of your home.

Top 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa
Top 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa

Issued by FundiConnect 23 May 2023

Conclusion

As students prepare to embark on their educational journey in 2024, financial challenges should not stand in the way of their aspirations. Applying for a student loan with reputable institutions like Fundi, actively seeking out bursaries and securing a part-time job can all contribute to making students’ education affordable and attainable.

By leveraging these strategies, South African college and university students can access the financial support they need to achieve academic excellence and pave the way for a successful future.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

NextOptions
FundiConnect
FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
Read more: bursaries, study loans, FundiConnect

Related

Things to do over winter break: Ideas for students
FundiConnectThings to do over winter break: Ideas for students21 Jun 2023
Top 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa
FundiConnectTop 4 TikTok accounts for study tips in South Africa23 May 2023
Sasol opens STEM bursary applications for 2024 academic year
Sasol opens STEM bursary applications for 2024 academic year12 Apr 2023
How to write a great essay: Tips for students
FundiConnectHow to write a great essay: Tips for students11 Apr 2023
FundiConnect teams up with Filmfinity and Sony Movies SA to launch a brand-new giveaway for students
FundiConnectFundiConnect teams up with Filmfinity and Sony Movies SA to launch a brand-new giveaway for students24 Feb 2023
3 places to rewrite matric in South Africa
FundiConnect3 places to rewrite matric in South Africa26 Jan 2023
Image: Patricia de Lille -
De Lille to award built environment bursaries25 Jan 2023
FundiConnect announces the launch of its new social media competition
FundiConnectFundiConnect announces the launch of its new social media competition15 Dec 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz