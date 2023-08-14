Why SMEs are unsuccessful in tenders

In the highly competitive world of winning contracts and securing business growth, crafting compelling and customer-centric proposals is absolutely crucial. To win over a potential client, you need to do more than showcase your company's expertise and achievements; you need to start from a deep understanding of their needs and tailor your approach to meeting these.

Here, we discuss some concrete ways to shift your proposals from self-centred to client-oriented and tips to avoid other pitfalls, so you can inspire confidence in your ability to help clients succeed, and propel your business to new heights!

Mistake 1: Not complying with the requirements

Non-compliant tenders and proposals are like the tip of an iceberg – they tend to indicate bigger underlying issues in a bid process. When it comes to tenders, the rules are written in stone. Not complying will lead to instant disqualification.

Non-compliance can take many forms: providing pricing information in the wrong format, providing incomplete or incorrect documentation, putting forward a solution that doesn't meet the client's technical specifications, and many other possible errors.

Best practice

Thoroughly read the tender document. Read the entire tender document carefully several times. This helps you understand the evaluation criteria, requirements, and expectations.

Seek clarification. Don't hesitate to contact the issuing authority for clarification if you encounter any ambiguity or uncertainty about the tender requirements. Addressing unclear points early on means you can align your response to the client's expectations.

Prepare early. Start preparing your response well in advance, giving yourself ample time to craft a well-structured, compliant, and persuasive proposal. This reduces the risk of omissions and mistakes.

Utilise a checklist. Create a checklist based on the tender document and the evaluation criteria to ensure you don't overlook important requirements, such as required documentation and key points to address.

Cross-reference your proposal with the criteria. As you prepare your proposal, cross-reference each section against the evaluation criteria to verify that you have addressed all points.



Mistake 2: Not optimising against the evaluation criteria

Ironically, when your team is rushing to compile your response, they may not focus enough on the client's evaluation criteria, although these are arguably some of the most important things to consider!

It will increase your chances of winning if you optimise your proposal against evaluation criteria. This means being strategic: yes, it is always crucial to meet the evaluation criteria.

But you can go beyond just a 'tick-box' approach to these criteria to give yourself the winning edge.

Best practice

Consciously plan your proposal structure based on the evaluation criteria and demonstrate how your offering meets and exceeds those criteria. Doing this has several advantages:

It appeals to evaluators on a cognitive and affective level. Evaluators' work becomes easier when you emphasise how you fulfil the evaluation criteria. They get a sense that your organisation is attentive, proactive, and customer-centric – increasing your chances of a high evaluation score.

It gives you a competitive edge. Your proposal stands out when you explicitly tailor your proposal around evaluation criteria and crucial details – helping you outperform competitors.

It helps you proactively problem-solve. Focussing on the evaluation criteria gives you the foresight to anticipate possible concerns and questions from the evaluation committee and address those proactively in your proposal. For example, you strengthen weaker areas in your offering and highlight areas where your offering excels and can bring additional value to the client.



Mistake 3: Failing the 'so what?' test

To persuade the client, it isn't enough to simply describe your offering. For a winning response, ensure they can always see how your solution/offer will benefit them and create concrete value.

To help with this, check that every statement in your proposal passes the 'so what?' test, i.e. from the client's point of view, what actual value do they gain from what you are stating in the proposal?

Best practice

There isn't a one-size-fits-all way to determine if a statement in a proposal passes the 'so what?' test. But one helpful tool is this simple two-step formula, which checks whether your statements are convincing, relevant, and value-driven. For example:

Original statement: "We have a team of highly experienced graphic designers."



Step one: Add the word "so" to the end of the statement.

