What would you pay for an entrepreneurial wizard on your team?

A quick Google search will show the salary of a sales and marketing director on your team runs at an average of R1,080,000 in 2023. For this somewhat hefty fee for an SME owner or entrepreneur - you'd engage someone who plans and directs your organisation's marketing and sales policies, objectives and initiatives.

Alternatively, you could attend The Business Show:: Africa on 6 and 7 September and attend Build a Business LIVE, a Masterclass & Seminar Series featuring, among others, South Africa’s National Entrepreneur Champion* Dumisani Mahlangu, founder and director of Chepa Streetwear, sharing his secrets on “Entrepreneurship: What they don't tell you and what you need to hear more of”.

The secrets of entrepreneurial success

Learn why a robust support system for an entrepreneur should comprise a broad network of resources and assistance that fosters growth, flexibility and success. Mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and industry experts will provide valuable guidance and insights, to accessing networking opportunities to connect with potential partners, funders, potential customers, and collaborators.

The Business Show:: Africa 2023 is unmatched in delivering world-class seminars and masterclasses, business experts and mind-blowing exhibits together with networking opportunities with leaders of highly successful companies, entrepreneurs that made the hard yards count, and inspiration from those whose ideas turned into the successful iconic businesses supported by South Africans.

Bang for your buck

While your free ticket doesn’t include an actual sales and marketing director, it does give you a million buck chance of improving your current standing and success when you attend The Business Show :: Africa.

Visit The Business Show website here to secure your free ticket - www.thebizshow.africa and make sure you’ve got the dates written in stone. It's South Africa’s top “not to be missed” business event.