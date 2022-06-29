MTN's Voice brand refresh looking to inspire Africa's youth

MTN Group's release of the second instalment of its brand refresh with the Voice brand film highlights how a simple ingredient of life, your voice, can impact and change the way people see the world and inspire progress.

Africa’s youth at core of progress

In February, MTN launched its new logo and brand campaign to anchor its strategy, Ambition 2025, to build leading digital solutions that enable Africa’s progress across the telecom, fintech, infrastructure, API and content and messaging ecosystem.Thecampaign is driven by the insight that all progress comes from action and that the energy and optimism of Africa’s people together with MTN’s commitment to enabling Africa’s digital progress, will contribute to the progress of consumers, countries and ultimately, the African continent.Africa is a continent with significant potential and MTN is intent on playing its part in harnessing this potential by bringing relevant solutions to consumers that enable digital and financial inclusion and help them progress in their daily lives.“Africa’s youth are at the core of this potential and progress, and our brand refresh centres on them as they hold the future in their hands,” says Bernice Samuels, executive for marketing, MTN.“With thewe hope to inspire in them that their voices matter, and to use the power of their voice to impact positive change and advance the progress of everyone on the continent, says Samuels.As an extension of the release of the’ brand film, MTN Group has partnered with TBTM Studios to sponsor Season 3 of thean interactive talent search programme aimed at empowering and uncovering talented youth across the continent.This production is an embodiment of MTN’s commitment to finding and giving “do-ers” from across Africa an opportunity to use their voice to respond to the invitation of ‘The public will be able to viewon the Premium Free TV app via ayoba, the Superapp, taking Africa by storm.MTN will revealing the details of its involvement and association with this production in the next few weeks.