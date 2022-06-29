Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comNahana Communications GroupPrimedia BroadcastingMedia24 LifestyleHuaweiHook, Line & SinkerWunderman ThompsonSilversoftAdvertising Media ForumDentsuDUO Marketing + CommunicationsThe Hardy BoysAPO GroupJoe Public UnitedFox Networks GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Branding News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Sales Director Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • LinkedIn Specialist/Consultant Somerset West
  • Creative Copywriter/Content Specialist Somerset West
  • Brand Manager Cape Town
  • Digital/Motion Designer Cape Town, Remote
  • Packaging Designer Pretoria
  • Digital Brand Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Designer Johannnesburg
  • Brand Manager Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    MTN's Voice brand refresh looking to inspire Africa's youth

    29 Jun 2022
    MTN Group's release of the second instalment of its brand refresh with the Voice brand film highlights how a simple ingredient of life, your voice, can impact and change the way people see the world and inspire progress.
    Source: © TelcomLead
    Source: © TelcomLead TelcomLead

    In February, MTN launched its new logo and brand campaign to anchor its strategy, Ambition 2025, to build leading digital solutions that enable Africa’s progress across the telecom, fintech, infrastructure, API and content and messaging ecosystem.



    Africa’s youth at core of progress


    The What are we doing today? campaign is driven by the insight that all progress comes from action and that the energy and optimism of Africa’s people together with MTN’s commitment to enabling Africa’s digital progress, will contribute to the progress of consumers, countries and ultimately, the African continent.

    Africa is a continent with significant potential and MTN is intent on playing its part in harnessing this potential by bringing relevant solutions to consumers that enable digital and financial inclusion and help them progress in their daily lives.

    Source: © MTN
    MTN Group brand evolution underlines its role as a driver of Africa's progress

    28 Feb 2022


    “Africa’s youth are at the core of this potential and progress, and our brand refresh centres on them as they hold the future in their hands,” says Bernice Samuels, executive for marketing, MTN.

    “With the Voice’ brand film we hope to inspire in them that their voices matter, and to use the power of their voice to impact positive change and advance the progress of everyone on the continent, says Samuels.

    MTN to rebrand, reveals a new logo
    MTN to rebrand, reveals a new logo

    16 Feb 2022


    Partnering with The Mic: Africa
    As an extension of the release of the Voice’ brand film, MTN Group has partnered with TBTM Studios to sponsor Season 3 of the The Mic: Africa an interactive talent search programme aimed at empowering and uncovering talented youth across the continent.

    This production is an embodiment of MTN’s commitment to finding and giving “do-ers” from across Africa an opportunity to use their voice to respond to the invitation of ‘What are we doing today?.

    The public will be able to view The Mic: Africa on the Premium Free TV app via ayoba, the Superapp, taking Africa by storm.

    MTN will revealing the details of its involvement and association with this production in the next few weeks.
    NextOptions
    Read more: branding, MTN, Bernice Samuels, telecomms

    Related

    The metaverse and the rise of homo virtualis
    Ebony+IvoryThe metaverse and the rise of homo virtualis8 Jun 2022
    Image supplied: Carla Massmann, show director of Comic Con Africa
    Comic Con Africa: Making brand connections31 May 2022
    MTN appoints Tumi Chamayou as group exec for enterprise business unit
    MTN appoints Tumi Chamayou as group exec for enterprise business unit30 May 2022
    Source: © rawpixel South African brands lead the continent in the Brand Finance Africa 150 report
    South African brands lead the African continent - again25 May 2022
    Who coached it best? The battle for Steve Komphela
    Who coached it best? The battle for Steve Komphela23 May 2022
    Source:
    Pharma Dynamics rebrands for 20th anniversary16 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz