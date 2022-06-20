Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards winners announced

Pat on Brands has announced the winners of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brand Awards (Yoba).

Image supplied: The winners of the Youth-Owned Brand Awards have been announced

Image supplied: Tshepo Jeans won Overall Top Brand at Yoba

Full list of category winners

Overall Top Brand - Tshepo Jeans

Top Travel and Tourism Brand - Book Ibhoni

Top NPO’s and Charity Brands - Women Leaders South Africa

Top Media Brand - Podcast and Chill with MacG

Top Food Brand - Solo Restaurant

Top Beverage Brand - Siwela Wines.

Top Footwear Brand - Bathu

Top Apparel Brand - Tshepo Jeans

Top Accessories Brand - Ziba Styles

Top Personality and Influencer - Pamela Mtanga

Top Homeware Brand - Maison Space

Top Beauty Brand - Hermosa Flor Cosmetics

Top Agriculture Brand - Mater Pluviam Holdings

Top Education Brand - Elevate Africa

Top Services Brand - Delivery Ka Speed

Top Technology Brand - Green Scooter

The main aim of Yoba is to recognise the excellence, innovation and hard work of South African youth-owned brands across 16 categories. The honours were revealed and celebrated on 15 June under the theme ‘Real Recognises Real’ at The Capital On the Park in Sandton.More than 500 entrepreneurs, marketers, academics and celebrities gathered at The Capital On the Park hotel in Sandton to celebrate and support South African youth-owned brands.“Any nation that doesn’t invest in its own youth is sabotaging its future. As Sakhumnotho Group Holdings, young people are at the heart of what we do. With a staff complement that averages the age of 34, we’re the true definition of an organisation that believes in young leadership. Having been the naming sponsor for the Top 16 Youth Owned Brands Awards has been a reflection of what we stand for as a world-class Pan-African investment holdings company,” says Mosa Ntwampe, Group head of marketing and corporate communication at Sakhumnotho Group Holdings (SGH).The awards were developed by Pat on Brands in partnership with SGH, to recognise and further empower South African brands that are owned and run by the youth between the ages of 18 –35 - to also shine a spotlight on their impact and extraordinary contribution to the country's GDP.According to the IFC report, small businesses employ between 50 and 60% of South Africa’s workforce and contribute 34% of the GPD.Thebe Ikalafeng, founder of Brands Africa, stated during his keynote address, “We need to support local brands because brands build companies and companies hire people and people pay tax and tax builds a country.”The top 16 Yoba received 482 highly competitive awards nominations in 16 different categories. Each category had four nominated brands and only one brand with more votes was titled the 'Top Brand' in the respective categories.A panel of judges consisting of industry award-winners, marketers, thought leaders and academics carefully reviewed each entry and evaluated them based on a measurable result to determine the strongest front runner of each category. The nominees were further evaluated by a Black-owned chartered accountants firm called Khumalo and Mabuya attorneys.Tshepo Jeans won the ‘Overall Top Brand’ category and the top Apparel Brand category award.