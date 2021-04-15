South Africa climbs up the world mobile data affordability rankings

In the run up to the 13th annual Bookmarks Awards, the IAB SA has announced the 2021 jury panels and their respective chairs. Comprising eight experts in their respective fields, the jury chairs together with their fellow panel judges will evaluate and award the latest and greatest in South African digital.Issued byIAB South Africa
Grey Group Advertising Africa has announced the promotion of Thando Mafongosi to strategy director. Mafongosi holds a Bachelor's degree focused in brand management from Vega School and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. She has worked in the advertising industry for a number of years, her skills include brand management, digital marketing strategy, advertising, strategic planning, traditional marketing strategy.ByEvan-Lee Courie
According to Ekasi Esports, the cost of mobile data in South Africa is in decline. The nation climbed from 148th to 136th place in 2020, based on the price of a gig of mobile data.
Photo by Timi David on Unsplash
In May 2020, one gigabyte of mobile data cost R88, according to UK price comparison website Cable.co.uk. By the end of the year, the price had dropped to R39 with South Africa cheaper than such developed countries as the US, Canada and New Zealand. SA’s mobile data cost is now on par with Germany and Japan.
South African mobile data still has some way to go before becoming a contender for the top spot in affordability which is currently occupied by Israel where a gig of data costs just five US cents.
Initiatives by the Competition Commission and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa to reduce the cost to communicate are bearing fruit and further mobile data price reductions can be expected as progress continues with the assignment of spectrum suitable for mobile data services.
The current pandemic has demonstrated that remote access to affordable high-speed data boosts the real-world quality of life and underscores the gap between the connectivity-haves and connectivity-have-nots.
"Cheaper mobile data is opening up a lot of opportunities for African mobile gamers to compete at a world-class level. Ekasi Esports is excited to see what the future holds for the African mobile gaming and competitive esports scene," says Perfect Zikhali, creative director for Ekasi Esports.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.