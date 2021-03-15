EskomSePush app suspended from Google Play Store

According to a report by MyBroadband, EskomSePush, a well-known loadshedding app, has been removed from the Google Play Store. Herman Maritz, the co-founder of the app, tweeted a screenshot yesterday, 14 March, of an email from Google saying that the app has been removed. It's no longer available for download from the app store as well.
Photo by Sara Kurfeß on Unsplash
Maritz conveyed frustration about the vagueness of Google’s suspension email and indicated that the issue could be related to content generated by users, who are able to use chat functionality to discuss happenings around their neighbourhood.
“We have been getting a few rejections about User Generated Content. But we have everything in place according to policies: banned words, community reporting, moderators,” Maritz said.
