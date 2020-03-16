Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

LVMH makes free sanitiser for French hospitals during Covid-19 outbreak

Luxury conglomerate LVMH will begin producing hand disinfectant gel at three factories belonging to its perfume and cosmetics unit, for distribution to French hospitals that are struggling with strained sanitiser supplies during the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Image by Kreuz und Quer via Pixabay

The Louis Vuitton owner said that the factories that usually produce perfume and makeup for brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain will start making hand sanitiser starting on Monday, 16 March. These gels will be delivered "free of charge" to French health authorities.

"LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands...to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday," the company said in a statement. “Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus."

“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

The number of French coronavirus cases passed 5,420 on Sunday, 16 March, with 127 deaths recorded.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Read more: cosmetics, Christian Dior, luxury goods, LVMH, perfume, luxury brands, Givenchy, coronavirus, COVID-19

Related

LVMH makes free sanitiser for French hospitals during Covid-19 outbreak
#WCRD2020: NCR encourages consumers to know their rights
Increased tariffs on chicken imports necessary to protect local market says FairPlay Movement
These are SA's favourite loyalty programmes for 2019/20

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.