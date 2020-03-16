LVMH makes free sanitiser for French hospitals during Covid-19 outbreak

Luxury conglomerate LVMH will begin producing hand disinfectant gel at three factories belonging to its perfume and cosmetics unit, for distribution to French hospitals that are struggling with strained sanitiser supplies during the country's coronavirus outbreak.

Image by Kreuz und Quer via Pixabay

The Louis Vuitton owner said that the factories that usually produce perfume and makeup for brands including Christian Dior, Givenchy and Guerlain will start making hand sanitiser starting on Monday, 16 March. These gels will be delivered "free of charge" to French health authorities."LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands...to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday," the company said in a statement. “Through this initiative, LVMH intends to help address the risk of a lack of product in France and enable a greater number of people to continue to take the right action to protect themselves from the spread of the virus."“LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”The number of French coronavirus cases passed 5,420 on Sunday, 16 March, with 127 deaths recorded.