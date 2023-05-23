ESG Africa Conference: Unlocking sustainable growth for Africa's future

The ESG Africa Conference serves as a platform for fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders committed to addressing the pressing challenges faced by African nations while embracing the numerous opportunities presented by sustainable practices. By integrating ESG considerations into their business strategies, companies can align their operations with global sustainability goals and contribute to the inclusive and sustainable development of Africa.
The conference's overall theme is 'A sustainable future through African leadership', emphasising the significant role leaders can and should play in promoting the adoption of ESG within their organisations. This year's event will span two days. The first day will focus on 'what keeps leaders awake at night', with topics centered around the challenging issues organisations and leaders will face in the future. The second day will delve into topics that keep leaders busy on a daily basis, such as driving ESG adoption through cultural change, ESG reporting, and other related subjects. Sector-specific breakout sessions will also be available to address the unique challenges faced in driving ESG adoption across key sectors in Africa.
In addition to securing sponsorships from various organisations, the organisers are excited to announce strategic partnerships with key bodies such as the SVAI, the NBI, BUSA, the Good Governance Academy, SAPVIA, Good Governance Africa, and Sustainability Africa.
Early bird registration for the conference is now open and will continue until the end of June. For more information, please contact the organisers at moc.ecnerefnocacirfagse@auhsoJ or visit the website at www.esgafricaconference.com.