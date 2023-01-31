Discovery Bank app now geared for flight bookings

Discovery Bank has announced its new Vitality Travel offering, the ability for clients to find and book discounted flights - domestically and internationally. CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner, says: "In essence, you can now find and book flights in minutes - turning travel planning into a smooth and simply brilliant experience - one that I would argue is the best available in speed, choice, and value.

"The app also seamlessly incorporates all of the discounts and rewards that our clients receive when they fly on our partner airlines, making it the most affordable way to book flights."

"Since the start, we envisioned a single travel platform that is fully integrated with the Discovery Bank app, and we have now introduced the first phase with in-app local and international flight bookings.

"Booking flights from the Discovery Bank app also comes with an exciting new feature of immediate credit limit increases for greater convenience when paying. It truly adds another layer of convenience and benefits to the Discovery Bank app and elevates it as a mobile-first experience across banking, saving, travelling, and paying for health and other lifestyle services."

The latest version of the Discovery Bank app allows clients to find a flight in just a few taps and gives access to brilliant travel features. Clients can now:

• Browse all local and international flights

• Select, filter and sort search results by airline, cabin class, fare type, stops, and times

• See discounts automatically applied on all partner airlines

• Pay seamlessly from Discovery Bank cards, accounts, or with Discovery Miles

• Manage traveller identification information

• View and share travel itineraries that automatically update in real-time.

"When we introduced the Vitality Travel Platform, the industry was still feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. But we knew the valuable role travel has played in improving and rewarding healthy client behaviour. We are excited about future developments of Vitality Travel, which operates off the Discovery Bank operating system. We’re not only giving clients the best travel-discount rewards but have set out to deliver the best travel experiences from start to finish – and this is a major step forward to achieving this goal."