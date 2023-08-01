Inaugural Road Freight SME Summit and Awards to take place in October

Grow Supplier ZA has launched the inaugural Road Freight SME Summit and Awards. The event is set to take place during Transport Month, on 20 and 21 October at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton. It will bring together key stakeholders, industry experts, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs) to explore opportunities, challenges, and solutions in the ever-evolving road freight sector.

The Road Freight SME Summit is tailored specifically to empower SMEs operating in the challenging and ever-changing road freight and transport industry," explains event curator Florence Musundwa. With a focus on knowledge sharing and collaboration, attendees will gain valuable insights and practical strategies to strengthen their businesses and drive sustainable growth."

A line-up of distinguished speakers and industry veterans will deliver compelling presentations and engaging discussions on a wide range of topics, including:

• Critical success factors for Road freight SMEs

• SME growth strategy: Strategic leadership, management and foresight for the road freight industry

• The psychology of sales | How to grow your market share

• Regulations and compliance in the road freight industry

• India case study | Driver training and development

• Industry trends on effective and efficient fleet (vehicle) management

• Fuel efficiency

• The complexities of securing funding for trucking SMEs in South Africa

• The challenges and regulations of cross-border transport – corruption and kidnappings

• The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

• Finance and business development support challenges experienced by road freight SMEs in growing their businesses

"We are thrilled to host the Summit, a unique platform that aims to empower small and medium enterprises in the road freight sector,” says Musundwa. "As the road freight industry undergoes rapid transformation and increasing disruptions, we believe that collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential for SMEs to thrive and contribute to the sector's overall advancement."

Opportunities for operators

Musundwa is excited about the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the numerous opportunities it offers to SMEs. "According to the research findings, AfCFTA requires 1,844,000 trucks for bulk cargo and 248,000 trucks for container cargo by 2030.

"This increases to 1,945,000 and 268,000 trucks respectively if planned infrastructure projects are also implemented. This is just one example of growth opportunities that strong and sustainable SME operators can access."

Confirmed speakers include:

• Divya Jain – Founder: Safeeducate (India)

• Prof. Nick Binedell - Strategy consultant: Infinity Dynamic Strategy

• Lebo Lestoalo - CEO: Sincpoint and the African Women in Supply Chain Association (AWISCA)

• John Rocha - Chief director, Trade Invest Africa at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (SA)

• Benjamin Acheampong - Founder/president: Wealth Masters Group and advisory board member, Hull University Business School (England)

• Oliver Naidoo – Managing director: JC Auditors

• Eugene Herbert - Chief executive officer: Master Drive

• Alex Potgieter – President: Global Federation of Chambers

• Kamogelo Mampane – CEO: TK Global Experts Supply Chain Council

• Dr Ongama Mtimka - Researcher and political analyst

• Michael Matsengarwodzi - Operations executive: Trans Tech Logistics

SME Road Freight Awards

The Summit will culminate in the Road Freight SME Awards. The Awards categories are:

• Best Technology Innovation

• Driver of the Year

• Training and Development

• Best Fleet

• Best SME Safety

• Excellence in Customer Service

Find out more and to enter the Awards: https://www.2023.smeroadfreightsummit.co.za/awards-and-nominations/