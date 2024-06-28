Iveco, RFA celebrate truck drivers with #ThankYouTrucker campaign

The trucking industry is essential to South Africa's economy, facilitating the efficient transport of goods nationwide. In recognition of the outstanding contributions of truck drivers, Iveco, in collaboration with the Road Freight Association, has relaunched the #ThankYouTrucker campaign.

Company owners, operations managers, direct line managers, and fleet managers are invited to nominate truck drivers who demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to safety.

Source: Supplied

Now in its fourth year, the #ThankYouTrucker initiative is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the outstanding truck drivers who keep our supply chains moving.

The nomination period runs until 15 August 2024. Eligible nominees must be South African drivers in the road freight industry. In addition to recognising the drivers, nominators stand a chance to win a R10,000 cash prize if their nominee is selected as the winner.

#ThankYouTrucker campaign rewards

The driver who receives the most votes will be awarded a R50,000 cash prize, with the first runner-up receiving R20,000 and the second runner-up receiving R10,000. Additionally, the individual who nominates the winning driver will receive a R10,000 cash prize.

The top five finalists will be announced on 1 September 2024, with public voting to follow. The overall winner will be announced on 1 October 2024.

Past winners, like Cynthia Noneka Thala, have shown remarkable resilience and dedication. Thala, a mother of three and a bulk vehicle operator, exemplifies the significant contributions truck drivers make to our economy and society. Her inspiring story highlights the importance of this campaign in acknowledging the hard work and commitment of South Africa’s truck drivers.

"We encourage all fleet managers and company owners to participate in this initiative," said Elvis Mutseura, product marketing manager at Iveco. "By nominating a driver, you not only recognise their hard work but also contribute to the positive image of the trucking industry."

Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring timely deliveries and maintaining road safety. The #ThankYouTrucker campaign promotes responsible driving and acknowledges those who excel in their field, providing an opportunity to give back to the heroes who keep our supply chains running smoothly.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit www.thankyoutrucker.co.za.