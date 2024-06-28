Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Transport News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Iveco, RFA celebrate truck drivers with #ThankYouTrucker campaign

    28 Jun 2024
    28 Jun 2024
    The trucking industry is essential to South Africa's economy, facilitating the efficient transport of goods nationwide. In recognition of the outstanding contributions of truck drivers, Iveco, in collaboration with the Road Freight Association, has relaunched the #ThankYouTrucker campaign.

    Company owners, operations managers, direct line managers, and fleet managers are invited to nominate truck drivers who demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to safety.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Now in its fourth year, the #ThankYouTrucker initiative is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the outstanding truck drivers who keep our supply chains moving.

    The nomination period runs until 15 August 2024. Eligible nominees must be South African drivers in the road freight industry. In addition to recognising the drivers, nominators stand a chance to win a R10,000 cash prize if their nominee is selected as the winner.

    #ThankYouTrucker campaign rewards

    The driver who receives the most votes will be awarded a R50,000 cash prize, with the first runner-up receiving R20,000 and the second runner-up receiving R10,000. Additionally, the individual who nominates the winning driver will receive a R10,000 cash prize.

    The top five finalists will be announced on 1 September 2024, with public voting to follow. The overall winner will be announced on 1 October 2024.

    Unitrans mother of three Cynthia Thala takes home the #ThankYouTrucker award for 2023
    Unitrans mother of three Cynthia Thala takes home the #ThankYouTrucker award for 2023

    Unitrans  2 Jan 2024

    Past winners, like Cynthia Noneka Thala, have shown remarkable resilience and dedication. Thala, a mother of three and a bulk vehicle operator, exemplifies the significant contributions truck drivers make to our economy and society. Her inspiring story highlights the importance of this campaign in acknowledging the hard work and commitment of South Africa’s truck drivers.

    "We encourage all fleet managers and company owners to participate in this initiative," said Elvis Mutseura, product marketing manager at Iveco. "By nominating a driver, you not only recognise their hard work but also contribute to the positive image of the trucking industry."

    Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring timely deliveries and maintaining road safety. The #ThankYouTrucker campaign promotes responsible driving and acknowledges those who excel in their field, providing an opportunity to give back to the heroes who keep our supply chains running smoothly.

    For more information and to submit nominations, visit www.thankyoutrucker.co.za.

    Read more: transport, fleet management, road freight, Road Freight Association, truck drivers, Iveco, trucking, logistics and transport, South Africa logistics
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Alexas_Fotos via
    Economic Regulation of Transport Act ushers in a new era of rail and privatisation
     1 day
    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    Investment key to aviation growth in Africa and beyond
    1 day
    Transnet appoints Lekau Letsoalo as Group COO
    Transnet appoints Lekau Letsoalo as Group COO
    21 Jun 2024
    Image source:
    Can artificial intelligence revolutionise the logistics sector?
    20 Jun 2024
    Addressing SA port congestion, efficiency: An analytical look at the World Bank&#x2019;s CPPI Report
    Addressing SA port congestion, efficiency: An analytical look at the World Bank’s CPPI Report
     19 Jun 2024
    Electra Mining Africa: where inspiration and innovation meet
    Electra MiningElectra Mining Africa: where inspiration and innovation meet
    13 Jun 2024
    African countries could unlock billions in local and global trade &#x2013; what&#x2019;s working and what&#x2019;s&#160;not
    African countries could unlock billions in local and global trade – what’s working and what’s not
     13 Jun 2024
    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead SA operations
    11 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz