The One Show announces first group of CMO Pencil Award jury members

The One Club for Creativity announced the first group of leading global brand marketers who will serve on the jury for The One Show's prestigious 2021 CMO Pencil award, honouring the marketer behind the world's single most impactful idea on a brand's business from the past year.

Nadja Bellan-White, Global CMO, Vice Media Group



Jessica Burns, VP, Brand Marketing & Creative, GrubHub



Morgan Flatley, SVP, Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's



Fernando Machado, Global CMO, Restaurant Brands International, The One Club Board member



Ivan Pollard, SVP, Global CMO, General Mills



Michelle St. Jacques, CMO, Molson Coors



Nick Tran, Head of Global Marketing, TikTok



Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications, Peloton



Deborah Wahl, Global CMO, General Motors

New One Show In-House discipline; Within: The In-House Creative Conference

Esteemed marketers confirmed for the jury to date are:The CMO Pencil jury will first review the 30 highest-scoring entries in The One Show 2021 — all of them Best of Discipline and multiple Gold Pencil winners, as determined by the 250 agency and brand creative leaders from 42 countries on this year’s One Show jury -- and then recognise the CMO responsible for the one piece of work they feel had the greatest impact on moving a brand forwardIn accordance with The One Show judging rules, jury members abstain from voting on work done by or for their own company. Additional CMOs will be named to the jury shortly.“It’s a tremendous honor for a CMO to be recognised by their peers with this prestigious award,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club. “This jury of global marketing leaders will look for work that takes an innovative, bold stance and has the greatest positive impact on a brand and its bottom line.”He added that the honour is unique for The One Show in that all its other awards are given to the creative team, agency or brand, whereas the CMO Pencil is presented to the individual responsible for recognising and shepherding great work to life.Past CMO Pencil winners include Kathleen Hall, chief brand officer, Microsoft for Xbox “Changing the Game” by McCann New York; David Rubin, CMO,for “Truth is Worth It” from Droga5 New York, and Stephen Tisdale, CMO, State Street Global Advisors for “Fearless Girl”, also by McCann New York.The CMO Pencil is just one of the organisation's initiatives to address and recognise the fast-growing brand-side creative community. This year marks the first time The One Show will have a standalone In-House discipline and dedicated jury of brand-side peers to judge in-house creative work.Entries to The One Show 2021 are being accepted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Regular deadline is 12 March 2021, extended deadline 19 March 2021, and final deadline 26 March 2021.In addition, the club will soon hold its inaugural Within: The In-House Creative Conference, streaming live 30 March - 1 April 2021.The new conference addresses a void in the market for a forum to discuss issues specific to in-house creative teams and cultures, examining the inner dynamics of the very best in-house creative departments with sessions by some of the most acclaimed brand and marketing leaders. Intended for brand-side department and group heads, creative directors, art directors, copywriters and designers, Within will take an inside look at the cultures behind the teams who build, maintain and grow a brand's presence in the market.