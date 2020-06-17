Improv hip-hop group to announce special award winners for The One Show 2020

Freestyle Love Supreme, Broadway stars and improv hip-hop group originally cofounded by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, will announce special award winners for The One Show 2020.

Creativity has no boundaries, whether it's a Broadway show or advertising. Freestyle Love Supreme's uplifting message is fitting for this time when we need positive news that brings people together.

The group will announce special award winners including Best of Show, all Best of Discipline, Agency of the Year, etc., in an original streaming video under the theme “The One Show For All”, in their unique style on 18 June at 12pm EDT (6pm CAT) on The One Club website and social media channels.The group have been given free rein to develop entertaining and uplifting original content in their unique style to reveal this year’s top winners.Freestyle Love Supreme was cofounded nearly two decades ago in New York by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale as an improv hip-hop group that takes cues from audiences and creates fast-paced, spontaneous raps with the uplifting message of love for all. The group went on to have its own Broadway show, which ended its run in January.We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, a documentary about their early days before Miranda and others became household names with Broadway productions of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights”, will air soon on Hulu.Members appearing The One Show 2020 special awards announcement are Veneziale (aka Two Touch), Andrew Bancroft (Jelly Donut), Kaila Mullady (Kaiser Rözé), Aneesa Folds (Young Nees) and James Monroe Iglehart (J-soul). Among the past members of Freestyle Love Supreme is Daveed Diggs, who served as host of The One Show in 2018.“The One Show For All” theme reflects The One Club’s effort as a nonprofit organisation to rally unity and empathy within the creative community as it deals with industry issues such as furloughs and layoffs, as well as larger societal issues including racial injustice and the Covid-19 pandemic.The choice of Freestyle Love Supreme also grows out of that theme of unity within the creative community.“With Broadway shut down due to the pandemic, we looked into opportunities to support cast members and hire them to create a memorable awards announcement,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.Special awards to be announced by Freestyle Love Supreme on June 18 are The One Show 2020 Best of Show, all Best of Discipline winners, Green Pencil, Penta Pencil, Sustainable Development Pencil and Cultural Driver Pencil. They will also highlight The One Show 2020 Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, In-House Agency of the Year, Network of the Year, Creative Holding Company of the Year, Production Company of the Year and Client of the Year.All One Show 2020 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners will be revealed on The One Club website on 17 June 12pm EDT (6pm CAT).