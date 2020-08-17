SA moves to Level 2 regulations

South Africa will move to Level 2 of the national lockdown at midnight tonight, five months after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster to combat Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: SAnews.gov.za

All restrictions on inter-provincial travel will be lifted.

Accommodation, hospitality venues and tours will be permitted according to approved protocols to ensure social distancing.

Restaurants, bars and taverns will be permitted to operate according to approved protocols as to times of operation and numbers of people.

Restrictions on the sale of tobacco will be lifted.

The suspension of the sale of alcohol will be lifted subject to certain restrictions.

Alcohol will be permitted for on-site consumption in licensed establishments only up until 10pm.



Liquor outlets will be allowed to sell alcohol for off-site consumption from Monday to Thursday during the hours of 9am to 5pm only.

Restrictions on family and social visits will also be lifted, although everyone is urged to exercise extreme caution and undertake such visits only if necessary.

Current restrictions on international travel will remain in place.

No gatherings of more than 50 people will be permitted. Among others, this includes funerals and religious events.

Spectators will not be permitted at sporting events.

The curfew will remain in place between the hours of 10pm and 4am.

“As we look back at the past five months, all indications are that South Africa has reached the peak and moved beyond the inflection point of the curve.“Most of our health facilities have proven resilient, capable and able to withstand and deal with the surge,” he said.According to the president, modelled projections of infections, hospitalisation and deaths have had to be adjusted downwards, as the country is recording better progress in the management of the disease.“The move to level 2 means that we can remove nearly all of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity across most industries,” Ramaphosa said.The following changes will take effect under Level 2:The following restrictions will remain in place: