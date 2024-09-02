Tourism Tourism
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

City Lodge HotelsANEW Hotels & ResortsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Tourism Tourism

    Second application window opens for Trusted Tour Operator Scheme

    Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has announced a second invitation for applications to the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS). Following the processing of the first tourist visa applications from China and India on 12 February 2025, the department has received a surge of requests to expand the scheme, allowing more tour operators to drive tourism growth.
    9 Apr 2025
    9 Apr 2025
    Source: ©Robert Mullan via
    Source: ©Robert Mullan via 123RF

    The department has welcomed the "overwhelmingly positive response," highlighting the significant potential of visa reforms to boost job creation and attract more tourists to South Africa.

    Operators interested in applying have 30 days to submit their applications through the dedicated online portal on the department's website, with no paper-based applications being accepted.

    Applications will be assessed by an interdepartmental team utilising artificial intelligence tools to vet and select the successful participants.

    Digital transformation of visa processes

    "The key to the success of TTOS lies in the fact that the process has been digitally transformed from start to end.

    "Whereas prospective tourists from China and India previously had to stand in long queues, submit paper applications, and sometimes wait so long for paper outcomes that they missed their flights, the digitalisation of this process through TTOS means that even visa outcomes for large groups are now issued digitally within hours," he said.

    "In the weeks since TTOS was launched, over 2,000 additional tourists from China and India, who would otherwise not have come to our country owing to previous visa inefficiencies, have come to our country.

    "Even more encouraging is the trend of applications received. On the first day of operation, 12 February, 21 applications were received.

    "On 3 April, this figure had grown to 165 per day and shows no sign of slowing down. The intake of more operators will further accelerate this growth, as Home Affairs delivers on our commitment to replace a manual, paper-based and insecure visa system with secure, world-class digital infrastructure to drive economic growth," Minister Schreiber concluded.

    Read more: South Africa Tourism, domestic tourism, international travel, travel industry, tourism and travel
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz