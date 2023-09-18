Omnisient commended at SA Loyalty Awards for transformative impact on loyalty programmes

Omnisient was 'Highly Commended' for the transformative impact its privacy-preserving data collaboration platform is having on loyalty and retention programmes in South Africa.

Omnisient, the privacy-preserving data collaboration platform company protecting the privacy of over 150 million consumers, was 'Highly Commended' in the category for 'Best Data Agency/Vendor of the Year' at the South African Loyalty Awards for the transformative impact its platform is having on loyalty and retention programmes.

Building on last year’s win as 'Best Loyalty Data Agency/Vendor of the Year', Omnisient’s platform has continued to protect consumer privacy while enabling brands to draw insights on the collective consumer data across partnering brands.

The platform provides cryptography, advanced analytics and AI functionality to enable over 80 enterprise brands to protect consumer privacy while using their collective consumer data to improve their understanding of consumers and to predict behaviour. Because data is always anonymous and is never exchanged, brands can ensure compliance with privacy regulations and have the peace of mind that consumer privacy and company IP are never at risk.

Case studies from this year’s submission demonstrated major South African brands utilising the Omnisient platform for:

The rapid identification of lucrative rewards partnerships,



Enhanced personalisation and improved customer experience,



Creating new revenue generation opportunities, and



Converting data liability into data assets.

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient was present to collect the award and shared: “It’s an honour to once again be recognised among stalwarts in the Loyalty and Rewards sector. Our vision remains consistent: safeguarding consumer privacy while enabling businesses to tap into the collective knowledge of their consumers across brands to make a positive impact on businesses, individuals, and society.”

Ursula Kuni, South African Loyalty Awards judge and chief data, analytics, digital officer at Hollard Insurance had the following to say about Omnisient’s entry: “The platform has seen great adoption by big retailers, banks and insurers in South Africa and abroad, and its potential to help drive financial inclusion is worth highlighting.”

Amanda Cromhout, founder of Truth Loyalty & CRM and the cornerstone of the SA Loyalty Awards, remarked: “The 2023 South African Loyalty Awards has highlighted once again that the South African loyalty industry is thriving in world-class innovation and excellence, driving loyalty performance comparable if not exceeding global standards!”

This was the fifth year of operation of the South African Loyalty Awards, which was initiated by Truth, a leading international loyalty and CRM consultancy, based in South Africa. For a full list of winners in their categories, read the South African Loyalty Awards 'Winners Report'.



