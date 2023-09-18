Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

OmnisientESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Technology Company news South Africa

Omnisient commended at SA Loyalty Awards for transformative impact on loyalty programmes

18 Sep 2023
By:Julian Diaz, Issued by: Omnisient
Omnisient was 'Highly Commended' for the transformative impact its privacy-preserving data collaboration platform is having on loyalty and retention programmes in South Africa.
Omnisient commended at SA Loyalty Awards for transformative impact on loyalty programmes

Omnisient, the privacy-preserving data collaboration platform company protecting the privacy of over 150 million consumers, was 'Highly Commended' in the category for 'Best Data Agency/Vendor of the Year' at the South African Loyalty Awards for the transformative impact its platform is having on loyalty and retention programmes.

Building on last year’s win as 'Best Loyalty Data Agency/Vendor of the Year', Omnisient’s platform has continued to protect consumer privacy while enabling brands to draw insights on the collective consumer data across partnering brands.

The platform provides cryptography, advanced analytics and AI functionality to enable over 80 enterprise brands to protect consumer privacy while using their collective consumer data to improve their understanding of consumers and to predict behaviour. Because data is always anonymous and is never exchanged, brands can ensure compliance with privacy regulations and have the peace of mind that consumer privacy and company IP are never at risk.

Case studies from this year’s submission demonstrated major South African brands utilising the Omnisient platform for:

  • The rapid identification of lucrative rewards partnerships,
  • Enhanced personalisation and improved customer experience,
  • Creating new revenue generation opportunities, and
  • Converting data liability into data assets.

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient
Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient

Anton Grutzmacher, co-founder of Omnisient was present to collect the award and shared: “It’s an honour to once again be recognised among stalwarts in the Loyalty and Rewards sector. Our vision remains consistent: safeguarding consumer privacy while enabling businesses to tap into the collective knowledge of their consumers across brands to make a positive impact on businesses, individuals, and society.”

Ursula Kuni, South African Loyalty Awards judge and chief data, analytics, digital officer at Hollard Insurance had the following to say about Omnisient’s entry: “The platform has seen great adoption by big retailers, banks and insurers in South Africa and abroad, and its potential to help drive financial inclusion is worth highlighting.”

Amanda Cromhout, founder of Truth Loyalty & CRM and the cornerstone of the SA Loyalty Awards, remarked: “The 2023 South African Loyalty Awards has highlighted once again that the South African loyalty industry is thriving in world-class innovation and excellence, driving loyalty performance comparable if not exceeding global standards!”

This was the fifth year of operation of the South African Loyalty Awards, which was initiated by Truth, a leading international loyalty and CRM consultancy, based in South Africa. For a full list of winners in their categories, read the South African Loyalty Awards 'Winners Report'.

NextOptions

About Julian Diaz

Julian Diaz is Omnisient's CMO. Julian is a B2B tech marketer for startups with over 20 years of experience marketing in USA, UK, Europe and South Africa.
Omnisient
Omnisient's Privacy Enabled Advanced Analytics platform enables businesses to rapidly and securely collaborate on and monetize 1st party consumer data.
Read more: Hollard Insurance, Amanda Cromhout, Truth, Julian Diaz, Omnisient

Related

Omnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum
OmnisientOmnisient awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum22 Jun 2023
Image supplied: (From left) Amanda Cromhout, Truth CEO and International Loyalty Personality of the Year, with Annich McIntosh, editor of Loyalty Magazine
SA wins at international loyalty awards15 Jun 2023
Source: Clicks
South Africa's most popular loyalty programmes revealed for 20228 Nov 2022
Source: Shoprite Group
Shoprite invests in Cape Town-based tech startup Omnisient27 Oct 2022
SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed
SA's top loyalty programmes for 2022 revealed14 Oct 2022
Source:
Hollard plugs the market's widening gap of under-insurance5 Sep 2022
Africa driving a transformed economy: Day 2
Topco MediaAfrica driving a transformed economy: Day 215 Aug 2022
Africa driving a transformed economy: Day 1
Topco MediaAfrica driving a transformed economy: Day 112 Aug 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz