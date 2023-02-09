Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

MetroWireddotGOODLGCoronationThe Publicity WorkshopFood Forward SABizcommunity.comMANGO-OMCAfrika TikkunEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Climate Change News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Ireland, Austria donate €3m to Africa Climate Change Fund

9 Feb 2023
The African Development Bank's Africa Climate Change Fund (ACCF) has received the support of two new donor countries - Ireland and Austria, which have contributed €2m and €1m respectively.
Image source: Pixabay from
Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

The ACCF is a multi-donor trust fund that backs the African Development Bank Group’s target of tripling its climate financing and advancing Africa’s climate resilience. The two countries joined the Fund in late 2022, bringing its current donors to seven. The other donors are the Government of Italy; the Government of Flanders (Belgium); the Government of Quebec (Canada); Global Affairs Canada; and the Global Center on Adaptation.

In separate statements, Harald Waiglein (director general at Austria’s Federal Ministry of Finance) and Sean Fleming (Ireland’s minister for International Development and the Diaspora) expressed each country’s commitment to support African communities in tackling climate change with a strong focus on adaptation.

“We consider [the update of nationally determined contributions and long-term climate strategies of African countries] essential to combat climate change and further sustainable development,” said Waiglein.

Fleming stated that Ireland plans to more than double its climate finance to developing countries by 2025.

Professor Anthony Nyong, director of Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank welcomed Ireland and Austria as donors to ACCF.

“These new funds will enable the ACCF to support the preparation and strengthening of NDCs and Long-Term Strategies in African countries and to support projects already identified through ACCF’s third call for proposals,” Nyong said.

ACCF financing

The African Development Bank established the Africa Climate Change Fund in April 2014 with initial financing of €4.725m from Germany. Its mission is to support African countries in building their resilience to the negative impacts of climate change and transition to sustainable low-carbon growth.

The ACCF was converted to a multi-donor trust fund in 2017 with contributions from the governments of Flanders, Belgium, and Italy. The current value of the trust fund is $28.8 million.

Since its inception, the Fund has approved 27 grants worth $16.89 million and completed seven projects that have helped build capacity to access international climate finance in over 26 African countries. ACCF projects have also enabled countries to mobilize climate finance and implement small-scale adaptation strategies to enhance climate resilience.

The ACCF supports projects through competitive calls for proposals and a demand-driven window. These new funds will be channeled via these windows.

NextOptions
Read more: African Development Bank, climate change in Africa, Africa climate change, Nationally Determined Contributions, Africa Climate Change Fund

Related

Source: Supplied.
African Development Bank to commit $10bn to end hunger on the continent30 Jan 2023
Source:
African Union member states pledge to improve nutrition and food security in Africa29 Dec 2022
Source: Pixabay.
African Development Bank unveils the African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation23 Dec 2022
With $1m in grant funding, ACCF launches entrepreneurship project for women, youth
With $1m in grant funding, ACCF launches entrepreneurship project for women, youth12 Dec 2022
Source:
New e-platform links 7 African capital markets with $1.5tn market capitalisation12 Dec 2022
Source: Reuters.
African Development Bank mobilises $8.9bn for low-income African countries7 Dec 2022
AfDB invests $20m in private equity fund targeting renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa
AfDB invests $20m in private equity fund targeting renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa21 Nov 2022
Source: Pula Advisors.
Closing the gender gap in digital microinsurance among women smallholders in Africa18 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz