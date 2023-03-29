Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Food Forward SAThe CoupASUSEva-LastStoneBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food, Water & Energy Security Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


FoodForward SA shows huge surge in impact, as SA food crisis deepens

29 Mar 2023
Issued by: Food Forward SA
FoodForward SA (FFSA) reports significant growth in its latest annual results, reflecting the success of its foodbanking model of recovering quality, edible, surplus food from the supply chain and redistributing it to verified organisations that serve the poor.
FoodForward SA shows huge surge in impact, as SA food crisis deepens

During its annual stakeholder breakfast, hosted at the Century City Conference Centre on 16 March 2022, FFSA reported an increase of 83,1% in the tonnage of surplus food recovered from, among others, farmers, manufacturers and retailers. The food distribution organisation provides good quality surplus food each month to 2,750 beneficiary organisations (BOs) that reached 985 000 vulnerable people daily between 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023 and distributed 22,000 tonnes of food – the equivalent of 88 million meals, at an impressive cost per meal of just 57c.

“We are an intermediary between surplus and need,” says FFSA managing director Andy Du Plessis. “We focus on making it easier for food value chain partners to donate their quality surplus food timeously so that we can use this food to build stronger, more resilient communities. Our results show that we are making an impact, but there remains so much more to be done.”

FFSA is the largest food distribution organisation in South Africa, with operations in each of the nine provinces in the country, including 35 rural communities through its Mobile Rural Depots programme.

The latest FFSA metrics show the organisation has engaged 23,6% more beneficiary organisations compared to the 2021/22 financial year, reached 12,5% more vulnerable people, and increased the amount of food distributed by an enormous 83,1%.

The rapid growth of FFSA happens amidst an exploding economic crisis in the country, with unemployment at 32,7%, crippling loadshedding and negative GDP growth.

Food inflation to the end of February 2023 is at 13,6%, making it virtually impossible for poor people to afford basic food groceries, resulting in around 30 million people that experience food insecurity every month. The organisation further quotes concerning statistics:

  • 27% of children under five are stunted (short for their age) due to inadequate nutrition in early life.
  • 15% of infants are born with low birth weight.
  • 33% of children under five are not reaching basic milestones in cognitive or social-emotional development.

As part of its ongoing interventions to “repurpose the surplus”, reduce food loss and waste and address food insecurity at scale, FFSA launched a Food Donations Policy petition to encourage national government to introduce laws that will enable more surplus food donations.

“We need a food donations policy that will set guidelines for safe food donations, protect food donors against liability and clearly label donated food that is safe to eat,” says Du Plessis.

Of FFSA’s 2,750 beneficiary organisations, 75% focus on developmental work, such as early-childhood development, care for vulnerable women and children, as well as health and skills development.

NextOptions
Food Forward SA
Securing Quality Food. Nourishing Lives.
Read more: Andy Du Plessis, FoodForward SA

Related

Voices of the poor: &quot;We need people to know we are starving&quot;
Food Forward SAVoices of the poor: "We need people to know we are starving"10 Mar 2023
Cost of living crisis: The poor have been priced out
Food Forward SACost of living crisis: The poor have been priced out3 Feb 2023
How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis
How load shedding is worsening South Africa's food crisis30 Jan 2023
Climate crisis = hunger crisis
Food Forward SAClimate crisis = hunger crisis9 Dec 2022
1 in 3 children living in food poverty: Food waste vs child wasting food donations policy for SA is critical
Food Forward SA1 in 3 children living in food poverty: Food waste vs child wasting food donations policy for SA is critical9 Nov 2022
Paying more but getting less: Wage vs inflation gap widening
Food Forward SAPaying more but getting less: Wage vs inflation gap widening2 Sep 2022
The non-profit sector conundrum: Value vs volume
Food Forward SAThe non-profit sector conundrum: Value vs volume11 Aug 2022
Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back
Paused during the pandemic, FoodForward SA's Mandela Day Food Drive is back15 Jul 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz