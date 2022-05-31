Industries

    Classic Out of Home: key to OOH Golden Age

    31 May 2022
    Despite the rapid growth of Digital Out Of Home (DOOH), classic Out Of Home (OOH) still accounts for 63% of revenues worldwide.
    Supplied. World Out of Home Organization (WOO) president Tom Goddard addresses delegates at the WOO's Global Congress in Toronto
    Supplied. World Out of Home Organization (WOO) president Tom Goddard addresses delegates at the WOO's Global Congress in Toronto

    However, while Classic OOH plays a key role in the increase of the entire OOH global sector media share, it is digital OOH that is taking centre stage.

    "Digital is an area where OOH continues to perform strongly and the focus of billions in investment. But we shouldn't forget the other key strand of OOH – classic,” says World Out of Home Organization (WOO) president Tom Goddard.

    Goddard told 400 delegates at the recent WOO's Global Congress in Toronto that striking the right balance between classic (classic) OOH and all-conquering digital is one of the keys to sector growth for the medium.

    One of the keynote speakers at the Congress, Sean Reilly, CEO of the US's Lamar Advertising, the biggest OOH company in the world by value ($13bn.) agrees with him, saying that striking such a balance would create another "Golden Age of OOH".

    A DOOH camapign by Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA in the US during the Super Bowl
    Out of Home: driving home the purchasing decision

    By 8 Mar 2022


    Could do better


    Yet, despite its strong recovery from the pandemic, when sales "sank like a stone," OOH is losing ground to the digital tidal wave.

    "We can rightly sing about the growth of DOOH and programmatic trading but when we factor in the fortunes of classic OOH, I am reminded of my school report which all too often said: 'Doing fine but could do better,” he says.

    "For sure, some of this is due to digital conversion but it still seems to me that classic doesn’t get the love it deserves. You can’t deny that we have a much clearer vision for DOOH than we do for classic OOH, which, after all, still accounts for two thirds of our global revenues,” he told delegates.

    Source: © Provantege Financial services giant Old Mutual's massive building wrap on a strategic OOH site in the heart of the capital city of Accra, Ghana
    Unlocking the potential of Out of Home in Africa

    By 9 Feb 2022


    No standard definition


    "For example, we don’t even have a standard definition for classic. We call it by five or more different names: classic, traditional, analog, paper and static.

    “And the last name on this list – static, is for me the absolute worst. If you Google it, you’ll find this definition: 'lacking in movement, action, or change, especially in a way viewed as undesirable or uninteresting’,” he continues.

    "Hardly a flattering description for what remains a hugely powerful and creative channel.

    “And one which has a key role to play as we set our sights on a global sector media share taking OOH through six percent (its current share) to the level its performance for advertisers deserves,” he adds.
