Call for entries for the 4th Annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards opens

The Gagasi FM Shero Awards are back. Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate extraordinary women who push boundaries and excel in their respective fields. Recognition is given to women who are making a difference in their communities, oftentimes with limited resources and without expecting anything in return.
This year, the Gagasi FM Shero Awards will once again pay tribute to such remarkable women and it’s all happening in August as part of celebrating the Women’s Month. The big change this year is that the awards will take place live on -ir and online, there will be no awards ceremony this time around due to Covid-19 pandemic. Listeners can look forward to the exciting Gagasi FM Shero Awards live winners’ announcement, full details to be shared in due course.
“We are very excited with this year’s edition of Gagasi FM Shero Awards and we believe that being unable to host the awards ceremony gives us an opportunity to explore other creative ways to execute. The awards have been growing each year and we are aiming for an even greater impact this year. From the listener's participation in the form of submission of entries, to the selection of nominees and getting to know who they are and, ultimately, the announcement of winners and celebrating them, we are anticipating a very successful campaign,” says Gagasi FM head of brand Phinda Magwaza.
The overall Shero Award category for this year has been named after the late television icon Mama Mary Twala. Every year, this award is named after a female icon whose journey has been inspirational and whose life significantly represents a true Shero. The winner for this overall award is chosen among winners of the other categories.
Submission of entries is now open, listeners can visit www.gagasiworld.co.za and click on the Gagasi FM Shero Awards 2020 banner to access the nominations page. More details will also be available on the official Gagasi FM social media pages with a link to the nominations page.
The categories for the Gagasi FM Shero Awards are as follows:
Entertainment and music
Sport
Science and technology
Big Business Professional (legal, medicine, finance, administration, HR, marketing etc.)
Enterprise (small business)
Social entrepreneurship
Education
Public service
Community leadership
KZN ambassadors
Mama Mary Twala Award
The winners’ announcement will take place on the 28 August 2020 live on-air and online.
