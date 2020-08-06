Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Women's Month Company news South Africa

Menu

#ACACaresCovid19

Women's Month

More Women's Month news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Covid-19

#Womensmonth sponsored by

Call for entries for the 4th Annual Gagasi FM Shero Awards opens

6 Aug 2020
Issued by: Gagasi FM
The Gagasi FM Shero Awards are back. Now in its fourth year, the awards celebrate extraordinary women who push boundaries and excel in their respective fields. Recognition is given to women who are making a difference in their communities, oftentimes with limited resources and without expecting anything in return.

This year, the Gagasi FM Shero Awards will once again pay tribute to such remarkable women and it’s all happening in August as part of celebrating the Women’s Month. The big change this year is that the awards will take place live on -ir and online, there will be no awards ceremony this time around due to Covid-19 pandemic. Listeners can look forward to the exciting Gagasi FM Shero Awards live winners’ announcement, full details to be shared in due course.

“We are very excited with this year’s edition of Gagasi FM Shero Awards and we believe that being unable to host the awards ceremony gives us an opportunity to explore other creative ways to execute. The awards have been growing each year and we are aiming for an even greater impact this year. From the listener's participation in the form of submission of entries, to the selection of nominees and getting to know who they are and, ultimately, the announcement of winners and celebrating them, we are anticipating a very successful campaign,” says Gagasi FM head of brand Phinda Magwaza.

The overall Shero Award category for this year has been named after the late television icon Mama Mary Twala. Every year, this award is named after a female icon whose journey has been inspirational and whose life significantly represents a true Shero. The winner for this overall award is chosen among winners of the other categories.

Submission of entries is now open, listeners can visit www.gagasiworld.co.za and click on the Gagasi FM Shero Awards 2020 banner to access the nominations page. More details will also be available on the official Gagasi FM social media pages with a link to the nominations page.

The categories for the Gagasi FM Shero Awards are as follows:
  • Entertainment and music
  • Sport
  • Science and technology
  • Big Business Professional (legal, medicine, finance, administration, HR, marketing etc.)
  • Enterprise (small business)
  • Social entrepreneurship
  • Education
  • Public service
  • Community leadership
  • KZN ambassadors
  • Mama Mary Twala Award

The winners’ announcement will take place on the 28 August 2020 live on-air and online.

Facebook: GagasiWorld | Twitter: @GagasiFM | Instagram: @gagasifm

For further information, please contact:

Khulekani Shandu
Senior Executive: Marketing, PR and Stakeholder Management
Tel: 031 584 5300
Cell: 083 792 5737
Email:

Ntsike Khumalo
PR and Trade Marketing Officer
Tel: 031 584 5300
Cell: 081 411 0832
Email:

Gagasi FMGagasi FM is the number one commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal to reach the black urban and peri-urban black youth.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Gagasi FM, radio, Women's Month, Covid-19

Related

Business and Arts South AfricaDebut Programme successfully launches 2nd edition with brisk debate1 hour ago
Lontana ApparelFrom Madiba shirts to masks - keeping business alive during Covid-191 day ago
Association for Dietetics in South AfricaBreastfeeding and Covid-19: Busting the myths1 day ago
Arora OnlineThe top 4 things you need to know about digital transformation2 days ago
UKZN Extended LearningComplimentary Women's Month series webinars2 days ago
MediaHeads 360Female empowerment, #ChallengeAccepted3 days ago
PraekeltThe Covid-19 chatbot that saved lives3 days ago
Algoa FMAlgoa FM honours Eastern Cape women media personalities3 days ago

News


Show more

Let's do Biz