Algoa FM honours Eastern Cape women media personalities

Algoa FM is honouring the women behind the success of the leading media house serving the Eastern and Western Cape from the Garden Route to the Wild Coast and inland through the Karoo.

Algoa FM women – from the left Siobhan Momberg, Roch-Lè Bloem and Queenie Grootboom

“We invited three of our leading women to share some of their insights on how to be successful in what is a very demanding industry,” says Algoa FM programme manager Baydu Adams.“Algoa FM honours Women's Day by focusing on the true power of women this year. The campaign is driven by the Algoa FM presenters, with individual messages from the team and interviews with dynamic women until 9 August.“We are featuring women from business, charity organisations, fashion and the arts. They include songwriters, musicians, lawyers, engineers, lecturers and sports stars.“This mix is reflected in the Algoa FM on-air team,” he says.Early morning presenter and Ironman athlete Siobhan Momberg is a fashion design graduate.Her introduction to the world of radio was through voice overs recorded during her childhood. “It was for an ice-cream company, so I got paid a small change but got loads of free ice-cream, I mean as a kid what could be better right?” says the youngest member of the on air team.She became a part of the Algoa FM family after submitting her recorded demo in 2017. “The challenges have been tough. They have tested my true character and made me question many things about myself, my beliefs, my peers and my life. It is important to know that in any industry you will be challenged, and it’s up to you to decide if it will affect you in a negative or positive way,” she says.Momberg is happy to provide support for others: “When I am asked for advice, or if I see that something I know could make their life a little easier, I share. I believe that what goes around comes around, and rather attracts the good vibes than the negative ones!”“Siobhan is a star in the making. Her natural talent is being nurtured and developed at Algoa FM,” says Adams. For Momberg, the popularity of her five to six am weekday slot is due to teamwork, she believes. “Always have your team’s back. There will be a day when you need them to have yours,” she says.Mother-of-two Queenie Grootboom, started her journey at Algoa FM with husband Mio Khondleka as part of an on-air couple.After years of broadcasting together, Queenie says the hardest challenge was accepting that she could do it on her own when she was offered a solo slot. “Queenie is one of the most experienced and polished presenters on air in South Africa. We knew it was time for her to shine on her own.“Her empathy with her listeners is one of the key factors which makes her 7pm to 10pm show so popular,” says Adams.“There’sas a workspace but it’s a whole other challenge understanding the people, the person behind the radio. The person listening, getting to know you, your flaws, your strengths and then accepting you?“I had a very tough time because it was very personal for me but with great support, I’ve been able to embrace the change and I’ve grown into my own person who has a voice and an opinion. Strange opinions and views … but that’s me,” says Grootboom.“No one has to prove themselves to me. Who am I to judge anyone when I do not know what battles they have to fight every single day?“Every opportunity I get, I share life lessons, for me those are so important. Every day I learn something new and I’m genuinely surprised by the free advice that we share with each other when I’m doing a show.“Not everyone will agree but plant the seeds, plant those ideas; those solutions, and who knows we could be saving one person a day?” she says.Roch-Lè Bloem, a broadcast journalism honours graduate who also holds a degree in media, communications and culture, is an Eastern Cape media powerhouse.She started her radio journey at the age of 19 when a friend told her a local community radio station was looking for presenters.“I believe that every milestone is a victory and adds value to your journey, meaning you succeed and ‘make it’ with every milestone achieved. Never limit yourself. It’s always great to have short term and long-term goals and a vision, and it’s okay to celebrate the short-term goals you’ve achieved,” she says.In addition to reading the news and co-presenting the Algoa FM afternoon drive show, Roch-Lè runs her own Port Elizabeth-based media and communications company.She also co-founded the Cycle Sisters non-profit organisation with another NPO, Love Story. Cycle Sisters provides sanitary towels to disadvantaged women and girls.Her numerous roles include being a mentor to many women and girls in the Eastern Cape; a motivational speaker; a master of ceremonies; a public speaker; fitness instructor and broadcasting and media lecturer.“I encourage people by sharing my story and creating hope within young individuals. I also empower by sharing my knowledge and supporting people. I believe one should never break anyone down. Support and share knowledge to uplift and empower individuals to follow their dreams and make it a reality.”Her message to women is “women in modern society need to be authentic. Don’t try to be someone else or find the need to look like someone else. Learn to love your imperfections and embrace it all. Make other women around you feel loved, supported and empowered.”“These are just three of the inspirational women on our team of champions at Algoa FM and it’s a privilege to work with people who are making such a marked difference in the lives of others,” says Algoa FM managing director Alfie Jay.