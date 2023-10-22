Eskom announces that load shedding remains suspended

Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00, Eskom said on Sunday.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visiting Kusile in September. Source: x.com

“Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” Eskom said.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

Breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity.

Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW.

Eskom said it will communicate should any significant changes occur.

Much of the energy availability gains come from the return to service of Kusile unit 1, which suffered a catastrophic failure one year ago.