Energy News South Africa

Eskom announces that load shedding remains suspended

22 Oct 2023
Due to the continued improved generation fleet performance and emergency reserves fully recovered, load shedding will remain suspended and only resume on Tuesday at 16:00, Eskom said on Sunday.
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visiting Kusile in September. Source: x.com
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visiting Kusile in September. Source: x.com

“Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Tuesday from 4pm until 5am on Wednesday. Thereafter, load shedding will be suspended from 5am until 4pm, followed by Stage 1 load shedding from 4pm until 5am on Thursday,” Eskom said.

This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.

A child collecting chunks of coal looks on at a colliery while smoke rises from the Duvha coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom, in Emalahleni. SOurce: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
World Bank in talks for $1bn loan to end SA load shedding

By 16 Oct 2023

Breakdowns are currently at 13,559MW, while planned maintenance is at 4,765MW of generation capacity.

Demand forecast for the evening peak is 25,054MW.

Eskom said it will communicate should any significant changes occur.

Much of the energy availability gains come from the return to service of Kusile unit 1, which suffered a catastrophic failure one year ago.

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
