Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CBI-electric: low voltageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


SA nearing end of daily power cuts, says Ramokgopa

3 Jul 2023
By: Promit Mukherjee
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday, 2 July, the country was closer to ending daily power cuts as warmer weather returns towards the end of the year, but declined to give a specific date.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference in Sandton. 2023. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa at the China-South Africa New Energy Investment and Cooperation Conference in Sandton. 2023. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Load shedding has eased in the past few weeks but there is a fear that as winter takes deeper hold in July and August, higher heating demand could trip many power plants. By September, the temperature starts to climb once more.

"I know when we get into summer conditions, then at the current rate, generation will far exceed demand," Ramokgopa said in a news conference.

Due to interventions on system maintenance and availability and efforts from businesses and households, the worst-case scenario of peak winter demand of 34,000 megawatts (MW) has not materialised, he said.

The capacity available is plateauing around 29,000MW, giving enough room to bring the power cuts down to Stage 3, where 3,000MW are taken off the grid, leading to between two and four hours of daily power cuts, the minister added.

Why solar won't collapse the national grid
Why solar won't collapse the national grid

By 29 Jun 2023

Generation keeping up with demand

Ramokgopa said the country was reaching a stage where power generation was beginning to keep up with demand, with load shedding coming down from Stage 6 to Stage 3 in the space of six weeks.

South Africa could soon have no blackouts for 24 hours, he said.

"I want to say to the South African people we are much, much closer to that date," he said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: load shedding, electricity crisis, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Promit Mukherjee



Related

Why solar won't collapse the national grid
Why solar won't collapse the national grid29 Jun 2023
SA to import up to 1,000MW of electricity from Mozambique
SA to import up to 1,000MW of electricity from Mozambique22 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Mr Price posts 6% fall in annual profit22 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
FirstRand sees bad loan ratio below target range21 Jun 2023
Rolling blackouts have cost Spar more than R700m in diesel for generators over a six month period. Source: Reuters.
Spar fears rising diesel spend amid blackouts14 Jun 2023
SA expects to add 5,500MW of renewable energy to the grid by 2026
SA expects to add 5,500MW of renewable energy to the grid by 202613 Jun 2023
Image: Supplied
5 tips to beat load shedding when WFH12 Jun 2023
Source:
TFG halts new store openings as power woes bite12 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz