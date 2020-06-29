Retail sales up 2,7% in March

Statistics South Africa reports that retail trade sales increased by 2,7% year-on-year in March 2020. The better-than-expected improvement in sales follows a rise in panic buying that month ahead of the implementation of the national lockdown on 27 March.
Getty
Positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (13,9%); general dealers (11,6%); and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (0,1%).
The main contributor to the 2,7% increase was general dealers (contributing 5,2 percentage points).
South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 2% year-on-year in February 2020, according to Statistics South Africa...
21 May 2020
Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2,3% in March 2020 compared with February 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,3% in February 2020 and 0,7% in January 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,2% compared with the previous quarter.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.