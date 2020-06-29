Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Sales News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Retail sales up 2,7% in March

Statistics South Africa reports that retail trade sales increased by 2,7% year-on-year in March 2020. The better-than-expected improvement in sales follows a rise in panic buying that month ahead of the implementation of the national lockdown on 27 March.

Getty

Positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (13,9%); general dealers (11,6%); and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (0,1%).

The main contributor to the 2,7% increase was general dealers (contributing 5,2 percentage points).

SA's retail sales up 2% in February

South Africa's retail trade sales increased by 2% year-on-year in February 2020, according to Statistics South Africa...

21 May 2020


Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2,3% in March 2020 compared with February 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,3% in February 2020 and 0,7% in January 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,2% compared with the previous quarter.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: retail trade sales, retail sales, Statistics South Africa

News


Show more

Let's do Biz