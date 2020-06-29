Retail sales up 2,7% in March

Statistics South Africa reports that retail trade sales increased by 2,7% year-on-year in March 2020. The better-than-expected improvement in sales follows a rise in panic buying that month ahead of the implementation of the national lockdown on 27 March.

Positive annual growth rates were recorded for retailers in pharmaceuticals and medical goods, cosmetics and toiletries (13,9%); general dealers (11,6%); and retailers in food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores (0,1%).The main contributor to the 2,7% increase was general dealers (contributing 5,2 percentage points).Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 2,3% in March 2020 compared with February 2020. This followed month-on-month changes of -0,3% in February 2020 and 0,7% in January 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 0,2% compared with the previous quarter.