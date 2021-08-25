Facebook Marketplace rolls out across sub-Saharan Africa

Social Media News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    Event industry head pulling rabbits out of hats
    As an internationally renowned events director who's put on events for up to 60,000 people, she's now spearheading a business called Salute. With two decades' experience in the industry from South Africa to Nigeria, The DRC to Zimbabwe /Botswana, and Dubai to Abu Dhabi among others, she's got a hands-on approach from ideation and conceptualisation right to the event finish line. By Nicole Chamberlin
  • Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Woolworths CEO Zyda Rylands to step down
    Chief executive officer of Woolworths South Africa, Zyda Rylands, is stepping down from the role, effective from 30 September 2021. Woolworths will not retain the Woolworths South Africa CEO position as the retailer seeks to streamline its operating model.
  • Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    #WomensMonth: 'Do you, boo!' says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public
    Having served on the judges' panels of some of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Mpume Ngobese has an impressive portfolio that includes working on some of South Africa's most iconic brands such as Nedbank, British American Tobacco, and South African Breweries' corporate brand. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Image supplied
    All the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards finalists
    The finalists for the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext awards have been announced.
  • Source: Massmart
    Massmart sells most food assets to Shoprite for R1,36bn
    Massmart is selling its non-core food assets - including Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh - to its rival Shoprite Holdings for R1,36bn to focus on businesses with high returns, the South African retailer controlled by Walmart said on Friday. By Nqobile Dludla
  • #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    #WomensMonth: 'Speak your truth even if your voice shakes' - Lerisha Naidu, Baker McKenzie
    Head of the Competition & Antitrust Practice at Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha 'Lee' Naidu is a torchbearer for diversity and inclusion with a deep social conscience. It was this principle which sparked her interest in law, and following some sage advice from Dikgang Moseneke - then-deputy chief justice of the Constitutional Court - decided to use her talents to advance corporate social transformation from the inside out, rather than battle it on the surface. This has paved the way for her many successes. Now 36, Naidu was appointed as one of Baker McKenzie's youngest partners when she was only 32, and is currently the youngest member of the Johannesburg office's management committee - proving that just because you're young and a woman, it doesn't mean you can't be successful. By Shan Radcliffe
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Facebook Marketplace rolls out across sub-Saharan Africa

25 Aug 2021
Facebook has announced the launch of Facebook Marketplace to 37 countries and territories in sub-Saharan Africa.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Currently available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, Marketplace exists as a point where people can discover, buy, and sell items from others in their local communities. This is done by tapping on the Marketplace icon or visiting Facebook Marketplace to browse and search for items - with the ability to filter by distance or category.

Facebook director of Public Policy Africa, Kojo Boakye, said, “Increasing the availability of Marketplace to 37 more countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa reinforces our ongoing commitment to helping connect communities and support buying and selling through one simple online destination. As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to impact people and businesses, the expansion of Marketplace will provide more people with a convenient destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want, or find buyers for the things they want to sell.”

Source: ©?ukasz Stefa?ski
Kenya is moving aggressively to tax digital business. What next?

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift among businesses to solutions based on digital technology...

By Mercy Muendo 52 minutes ago


When listing an item on Marketplace, sellers can share a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location and select a category. They can also choose to post their listings to Facebook Buy and Sell Groups. Interested buyers will find the item they are looking for and message the sellers directly through Messenger. They can decide on the payment method depending on their own preferences.

Policies and recommendations


Items, products or services sold on Facebook must comply with Facebook community standards and commerce policies. Sellers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

Buyers and sellers may offer or accept cash, Cash on Delivery, or person-to-person payments. If you choose to pay electronically using bank transfer or money order solutions, Facebook recommends avoiding payment links, and instead log in directly to the payment methods’ website.

Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook and other platforms
Ethiopia to build local rival to Facebook and other platforms

Ethiopia has begun developing its own social media platform to rival Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp...

1 day ago


If you're meeting someone in person, Facebook recommends arranging your meeting in a public, well-lit area. If you choose to meet at someone’s home, consider bringing another person with you or share your meeting plan with friends or family.

Facebook advises all buyers and sellers to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For more information on Marketplace, you can access the help centre here.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: social media, e-commerce, Facebook, facebook marketplace, Kojo Boakye

News


Show more
Let's do Biz