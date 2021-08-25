Facebook Marketplace rolls out across sub-Saharan Africa

Facebook has announced the launch of Facebook Marketplace to 37 countries and territories in sub-Saharan Africa.
Currently available in South Africa, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria, Marketplace exists as a point where people can discover, buy, and sell items from others in their local communities. This is done by tapping on the Marketplace icon or visiting Facebook Marketplace
to browse and search for items - with the ability to filter by distance or category.
Facebook director of Public Policy Africa, Kojo Boakye, said, “Increasing the availability of Marketplace to 37 more countries and territories in Sub-Saharan Africa reinforces our ongoing commitment to helping connect communities and support buying and selling through one simple online destination. As the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to impact people and businesses, the expansion of Marketplace will provide more people with a convenient destination where they can discover new products, shop for things they want, or find buyers for the things they want to sell.”
When listing an item on Marketplace, sellers can share a photo of an item, enter a product name, description and price, confirm their location and select a category. They can also choose to post their listings to Facebook Buy and Sell Groups. Interested buyers will find the item they are looking for and message the sellers directly through Messenger. They can decide on the payment method depending on their own preferences.
Policies and recommendations
Items, products or services sold on Facebook must comply with Facebook community standards and commerce policies. Sellers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws and regulations.
Buyers and sellers may offer or accept cash, Cash on Delivery, or person-to-person payments. If you choose to pay electronically using bank transfer or money order solutions, Facebook recommends avoiding payment links, and instead log in directly to the payment methods’ website.
If you're meeting someone in person, Facebook recommends arranging your meeting in a public, well-lit area. If you choose to meet at someone’s home, consider bringing another person with you or share your meeting plan with friends or family.
Facebook advises all buyers and sellers to follow local guidelines to stay safe and help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
For more information on Marketplace, you can access the help centre here
.