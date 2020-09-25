Pendoring
Covid-19
The Pendoring Awards announces jury and extends deadline
The Pendoring Awards has announced its jury that will be headed by 3 presidents this year, due to an influx of entries. The presidents are; Judith Mofutsanyan of Oonina, Mpume Ngobese of Joe Public and Francois de Villiers of FCB and Haas Collective fame.
The jury for this indigenous language advertising award include the following:
Sanele Ngubane (Samish / TBWA Hunt Lascaris), Vumile Mavumengwana (VM DSGN), Ntando Msibi (The Odd Number), Bonolo Modise (FCB Africa), Ntokozo Tshabalala (Wunderman Thompson), Dr Carla Enslin (Vega), Tshepo Tumahole (Joe Public), Mukondi Kgomo (Think Creative), Coenraad Grebe (Halo), Kelebogile Ramokgopa (TUT), Sunshine Shibambo (Cheri YaseKasi), Seth Beukes (WPP Team Liquid), Sibusiso Sitole (The Odd Number), Thandolwethu Silimela (SAB) and Antoinette Fourie Johnson (O&M).
“Work is judged by people who speak the language of your entry, who get the nuances, and who don’t need concepts or lines to be explained, or explain to others,” says Pendoring general manager, Eben Keun.
As we deal with Covid-19 and we have seen the importance of language and communication become critical and life-saving, it is a watershed year for advertising and languages, inclusivity and diversity.“We also want to thank The One Show, who are giving us all the back-end support to go fully digital this year. Their support and endorsement of us is truly appreciated as we elevate and amplify languages in South Africa.”
The entry deadline of 25th of September has been extended to 2nd October 2020.
The Pendoring campaign English never loved us conceptualised by Pendoring 2019 Prestigious Umpetha winners – Sanele Ngubane, Thule Ngcese, Rosemary Mabasa and Carl Willoughby of TBWA Hunt Lascaris,
Only 8.4% of South Africans speak English at home. If you speak English as a second or third or even ninth language you’ve had moments in your life when English has run out without warning. One minute you’re speaking out through your nose, the next you’re suddenly out of English bundles and switching back to your mother tongue for protection. English will show you flames. That’s why we say: English never loved us.Aside from being an indigenous language advertising award, Pendoring is also unique in that it is the only advertising competition in SA with substantial cash prizes, not only for the overall winners but also for gold and silver winners in each category.
For more information visit the Pendoring website.
