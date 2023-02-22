Tips for increasing productivity

The new year is already in full swing but it's never too late to get those new year's resolutions on track. Follow these four easy tips if you're looking to be more productive in 2023.

Ditch the multitasking

Multitasking may seem like an attractive way to optimise your time efficiently but it can actually be detrimental to your overall productivity. In fact, research has shown that switching between different tasks can lead to as much as a 40% drop in productivity levels. When you’re switching between tasks, your brain struggles to switch with you. This means that your focus is not as sharp as it could be and you’re more likely to make mistakes. If you’re looking to up your productivity, focus on one thing at a time. Learn to prioritise a higher standard of work over urgency.

Ensure your room is at a comfortable temperature

Room temperature can play a major role in how productive you are. If you’re too hot you’ll likely start to feel a little sluggish and if you’re too cold, your body will be using most of its energy to try and warm you up. Studies have shown that the optimal temperature for productivity is between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius. If you work remotely, you may want to consider investing in an air conditioner to keep the temperature consistent all year round. Something like the LG Artcool is a great option for a home office as its inverter compressor is energy efficient and ensures that it runs quietly in the background and won’t distract you.

Work in intervals

Procrastination can be a challenge for many of us. People often put tasks off because they are overwhelmed by them. Learning to work in intervals can be a great way to break the task down into smaller, more manageable chunks. You will need to decide what time interval will work best for you as everyone is different. If you’re new to working in intervals, you may want to start slow. Something like using the Five-Minute Rule could be a great first step. This technique only requires you to commit to a task for five minutes, after which you are free to move on. It’s a simple way to incentivise yourself to get started on something, which is sometimes the most difficult step. And in most cases, you’ll keep working even when the five minutes are up.

Get a good night’s sleep

Evidence suggests that a good night’s sleep can dramatically increase your productivity. This is because improved sleep equals more energy and concentration. One way to improve your sleep quality would be to set up a consistent bedtime routine to help your body get into a rhythm and ensure you get more quality sleep on a regular basis. Room temperature also has a role to play. You’ll want to aim for about 16 to 18 degrees Celsius as a cooler room is best for sleeping. This can be a challenge during the warmer months so having an air conditioner like the LG Artcool comes in handy once again. It even comes with a 'Comfort Sleep' mode which automatically adjusts between three different functions for ultimate comfort.

Productivity, like all good habits, may take some time to get right. So start slow and be patient with yourself.



