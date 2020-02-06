3 intense wellness trends for 2020

For those seekers always on the lookout for new wellness and events trends, here are three that we'll hear more about in the coming year.

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

Kelly McGillivray's articles About Kelly McGillivray Putting productions of every shape and size together for over 20 years. Now CEO of TheSquad Creative Events and on a mission! Creating brilliantly planned, well executed and bodacious event experiences. Teamwork, underpinned by strategic planning with passion and expertise. That's what it's all about.

News