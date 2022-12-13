US data centre company Equinix to enter SA with R2.8bn investment

Equinix has announced plans to enter the South African market with a $160m (R2.8bn) data centre investment in Johannesburg that augments its current footprint on the African continent in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire. The new data centre is expected to open in mid-2024.

With its South Africa expansion, Equinix is entering one of the largest and most digitally developed nations on the African continent.

Already a strategically important connectivity hub for digital networks, South Africa boasts a significant network of submarine communications cables.

These strategic links between countries and continents are established at several points across the country’s 2,850kms of coastline.

“We entered the African continent earlier this year with the acquisition of MainOne, a West African data centre and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire,” said Eugene Bergen, president, EMEA, Equinix.

“This investment will give both South African businesses the opportunity to expand internationally and global businesses to expand into South Africa. Both will be able to accelerate their growth by rapidly scaling their infrastructure, easily adopting hybrid multicloud architectures and interconnecting with business partners through the Platform Equinix ecosystem of more than 10,000 customers.”

The announcement is the latest in a series of strategic and significant market entries for Equinix . Following the acquisition of MainOne in April 2022, Equinix has announced two expansions into Asean (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) following the recently announced plans to expand into Indonesia and Malaysia.

Prior to this, the company also announced growth in the South American market with its acquisition of five Entel data centres to accelerate digital transformation opportunities for local businesses and multinational companies in Peru and Chile. The company has also continued to invest in organic expansion with 46 major builds underway in 31 markets.

Equinix said it is seeking out sustainable and reliable sources of energy for its new data centre. “While the exploration for sustainable and reliable sources of energy continues, this new facility is expected to feature many unique sustainable attributes including hyper-efficient cooling with outside air economisation using minimal water, allowing us to limit our carbon footprint and maintain energy-efficient operations with industry-leading PUEs,” the company said in a statement.