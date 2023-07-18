Industries

7de Laan is coming to an end

18 Jul 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Popular Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan is coming to an end.
The show is coming to an end in December. Source: Facebook.
The show is coming to an end in December. Source: Facebook.

On Tuesday, Danie Odendaal Productions announced in a statement that the show will stop airing in December, after screening for 23 years.

“The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, 7de Laan made its debut on SABC 2 on 4 April 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names,” the statement read.

The show which started out with one episode a week before transitioning to five is set in the fictional suburb of Hillside in Johannesburg.

7de Laan certainly made its contribution in assisting South Africans make the transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as interracial and homosexual relationships. Over the years it has also dealt with many social ills including gender-based violence, drug addiction, kidnappings and human trafficking. Many South Africans have also learned to speak Afrikaans because of 7de Laan by listening to the language and reading the English subtitles,” said the statement.

In its tenure, it won many awards including: Best soapie at the Safta’s, most popular soapie at Royalty Soapie Awards and outstanding female villain award was won by Deirdre Wolhuter for her role as Mariaan Welman.

It is unclear why the show has been cancelled.

Here are some of the social media reactions

Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: Show, SABC2, Afrikaans, cancelled



