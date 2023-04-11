On test: The Honda BR-V

It might take the look of an SUV but the Honda BR-V is really a multi-purpose vehicle. It's a bold runabout vehicle that is fit for the purpose of any kind. Be it to the local shops, taking the kids to school, an office commute or a weekend trip to the beaches, mountains or sports fields.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

The seven-seater is versatile. It offers a smooth ride and whilst I did more ‘urban’ tests, I still got a modest 7.1ls per 100kms. Not bad at all. The paddle shifters, tucked neatly out of sight but within very easy reach, help to get the BR-V into a more relaxed gear.

With the back row seats folded away, the BR-V seats five or seven passengers comfortably, depending on your needs and luggage load. Getting in and out of the last row of seats was also easy.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Comfortable

The interior of the all-new BR-V is pleasant. It is uncluttered and the use of quality materials and finishes throughout the cabin underlines its stylish appeal. The fascia showcases Honda’s latest design philosophy which is being rolled out across all its latest models.

Fabric seats are standard on all but the Elegance model, which features synthetic leather upholstery and additional trim finishes.

The rearmost seats have a 50/50 split and the second row a 60/40 split, allowing for a variety of practical seating and cargo configurations. With all seats in position, seven occupants can be seated comfortably, while still providing a very usable amount of luggage space. The third-row seats can be folded down if more luggage-carrying capacity is required.

There is also air-conditioning for rear-seat passengers. The infotainment has also been upgraded for the second-generation BR-V. Fitted as standard on all models is a brand-new seven-inch touchscreen system with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Comfort and Elegance models gain an integrated reverse parking camera for added convenience.

Styling

The outward styling is attractive with clan and sleek lines, with simplicity. The interior is versatile and practical. A lot of attention has been paid to safety features and entertainment, whilst the chassis and suspension has also been upgraded, adding to the smoothness of the ride, as I experienced during freeway and urban driving.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Great handling and stability. One of the biggest take-out from the drive was just how economical the fuel consumption attained, with just 6.2ls per 100kms. Impressive indeed. The all-new Honda BR-V combines the characteristics of an SUV with the space and utility offered by an MPV.

Powertrain

The all-new BR-V features Honda’s latest 1.5L Doch i-Vtec engine with a maximum power output of 89kW at 6,600r/min and peak torque of 145Nm at 4,300r/min.

The Trend model is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the Comfort has the option of either a six-speed manual or a CVT, which has been specifically tuned for the BR-V. The Elegance is available exclusively with the CVT.

The look

The all-new BR-V looks the part of a true SUV. While remaining graceful and elegant, it imparts a sense of toughness, with a body that is 35mm longer and 45mm wider offering generous amounts of space for occupants in all three rows.

The all-new BR-V also has a completely redesigned front end that accentuates its rugged new appearance, with the most prominent features being an aggressive and sporty new grille and newly designed LED daytime running lights and headlamps. The rear end also sports a LED rear taillight cluster which neatly blends in with the body lines.

Safe

The all-new BR-V features Honda’s premium suite of active safety features, collectively known as Honda Sensing. As with all Honda models, the BR-V has also been designed using Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure technology.

The entire BR-V range now also features Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Anti‑lock Braking System (ABS) and Isofix child seat anchors. Dual front and side airbags are standard across the range, with the Comfort and Elegance models gaining curtain airbags as well.

Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Watch Camera and Auto High-Beam are offered in the Elegance model.

Pricing

1.5 Trend MT: R389,900

1.5L Comfort MT: R419,900

1.5L Comfort CVT: R444,900

1.5L Elegance CVT: R469,900

All models come standard with a five-year 200,000km warranty, with the Comfort and Elegance including a four-year 60,000km service plan as standard.