Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AfricaScope/GeoscopeSumitomo DunlopBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Mini and Red Bull roll out SA's first solar-powered electric vehicle charging station

6 Apr 2023
Mini has teamed up with Red Bull to launch South Africa's first Mini stand-alone solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Cape Town. The unveiling took place on 18 March 2023 at Cape Town's V&A Waterfront.
Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied
Image supplied

Head of Mini South Africa, Shaun Willis noted:

“Mini and Red Bull have a long-standing relationship, forged 17 years ago in California when the first Minis were converted into the iconic Red Bull Mini. There has always been a strong union between our brands, and this collaboration on our first solar-powered charging station is further evidence of this in South Africa.”

The launch of the first solar-powered charging station is part of its overarching Big Love brand statement.

Willis added: “True to Mini's optimistic attitude to life, we are driven by the potential of creative ways to play our part to protect the planet. With the first stand-alone public solar charging unit in Cape Town, together with Red Bull, we are showing our commitment to sustainable energy solutions.”

By the early 2030s, Mini will be electric-only. A total of three new electric models, including the new Mini Cooper Electric, will be coming onto the market as part of the new Mini family.

This solar-powered charging station has been built in partnership with the V&A Waterfront, Mini South Africa and the City of Cape Town. Pioneered by Mini, it's the first Mini charging station powering the first Red Bull Mini Electric in the Southern Hemisphere.

NextOptions
Read more: solar power, Mini, Red Bull, charging stations, EV charging stations

Related

Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense
Sasol says renewable energy drive makes economic sense22 Feb 2023
Growthpoint powers SA business through load shedding
CatchwordsGrowthpoint powers SA business through load shedding10 Feb 2023
Supplied image: Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth with employees of the company displaying an example of the solar panels manufactured.
Girl power: Solar plant opens with all-female crew6 Feb 2023
Audi finishes second investment wave into SA's EV charging network
Audi finishes second investment wave into SA's EV charging network31 Jan 2023
Madagascar solar firm secures funding to connect 50,000 households
Madagascar solar firm secures funding to connect 50,000 households18 Jan 2023
Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution
Tanzania's tomato harvest goes to waste: Solar-powered cold storage could be a sustainable solution13 Jan 2023
#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila
#FreshontheShelf: New from Fanta, Tastic, Red Bull and Mijenta Tequila12 Jan 2023
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future15 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz