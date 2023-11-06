Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICASappiAmbani Reputation ManagementSumitomo DunlopRoclaTekkie TownPropak Cape 2023Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Environment & Natural Resources News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Activists demand end to TotalEnergies offshore drilling

6 Nov 2023
By: Qaqamba Falithenjwa
The French multinational company wants to drill for oil and gas along the coastline near Cape Town, the West Coast and the Garden Route.
Environmental activists came together to picket outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas. Photo: Qaqamba Falintenjwa | GroundUp
Environmental activists came together to picket outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas. Photo: Qaqamba Falintenjwa | GroundUp

While Springbok supporters were painting the city centre green in Cape Town on Friday, environmental activists picketed outside Parliament to oppose TotalEnergies’ offshore drilling for oil and gas.

Members of Extinction Rebellion 350 Africa, Green Connection, Project 90 by 2030, and African Climate Alliance chanted “phantsi ngoTotal” and “Umhlaba ngowethu, ulwandle lolwethu” which means, “Land is ours, the sea is ours.”

The French multinational company wants to drill for oil and gas along the South African coastline near Cape Town, the West Coast and the Garden Route.

In September, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) rejected the appeals against TotalEnergies’ application to drill off the coast between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas. The company is also setting its sights on offshore drilling in the Deep Water Orange Basin off the West Coast between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, for which the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has already granted the company exploration rights.

TotalEnergies also plans to drill between Mossel Bay and Cape St Francis which is currently in its public participation stage.

Image source: suwatpo –
Energy dept welcomes appeal decision for proposed offshore drilling

5 Oct 2023

Glen Tyler-Davies, a member of 350 Africa, said, “We are trying to power up climate justice and renewable energy. We have an amazing opportunity to not only avoid the impacts of climate change but also to power up community and social owned energy through renewable energy. Our parliamentarians need to seize this opportunity and stop the destruction.”

Tyler-Davies said they expect Parliament to stop companies from exploiting the environment.

Community coordinator for Green Connection, Neville van Rooy, said, “We were shocked to hear of these decisions. We have the right to a clean ocean.”

Van Rooy said these oil and gas ventures are to run for about 20 years which will put Africa in a climate crisis. “There are cleaner alternatives that we can use. Why are we not harnessing them instead of having fossil fuels forced on us?” he asked.

Among their demands was for oil and gas explorations to be halted immediately.

Their memorandum was handed to Masibulele Xhaso, Secretary to the National Assembly. He said, “We will make sure that it is taken through the necessary processes and refer it to the relevant committees.”

This article was originally published on GroundUp.

© 2023 GroundUp. This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: offshore drilling, environmental activism, TotalEnergies

Related

Source: Reuters.
Belgium drafting new fuel quality law targeting exports to Africa3 days ago
Image source: suwatpo –
Energy dept welcomes appeal decision for proposed offshore drilling5 Oct 2023
The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris, 14 September 2023. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa gives go-ahead for TotalEnergies offshore drilling2 Oct 2023
Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline
Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency to fund pipeline26 Sep 2023
The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria accelerates oil contract agreements26 Sep 2023
CPUT agrees to increase payment to private residence after students locked out
CPUT agrees to increase payment to private residence after students locked out18 Sep 2023
Offshore drilling platforms (rear) stand together at a dock yard near Singapore port. 2015. Source: Reuters/Tim Wimborne
Oil giants drill deep as profits trump climate concerns4 Jul 2023
File photo: The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen on an oil tank at TotalEnergies fuel depot in Mardyck near Dunkirk, France, 16 January 2023. Reuters/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
TotalEnergies faces second lawsuit over Uganda oil projects27 Jun 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz