Appeal decision for proposed offshore drilling welcomed

5 Oct 2023
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has welcomed the appeal decision by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Barbara Creecy, paving the way for TotalEnergies to proceed with the proposed offshore drilling of exploration wells in the south-west coast of South Africa.
Image source: suwatpo –
Image source: suwatpo – 123RF.com

As the appeal authority, Minister Creecy dismissed all the appeals, giving credence to the initial decision by the DMRE that had taken all requirements into consideration.

“South Africa is richly endowed with natural resources including oil and gas that have been proven to be game changers elsewhere in the world. The DMRE believes that these resources must be explored, in accordance with the prevailing environmental framework that ensures that licensing is done with the utmost environmental care founded on Section 24 of our Constitution,” DMRE said on Wednesday, 4 October.

The Petroleum Agency of South Africa (PASA) estimates that South Africa holds 27 billion barrels and 60 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of prospective oil and gas resources on the south, east, and west coasts.

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is seen at the company's headquarters skyscraper in the financial and business district of La Defense, near Paris, 14 September 2023. Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes
South Africa gives go-ahead for TotalEnergies offshore drilling

By 3 days ago

“These resources present a great opportunity for investment and to bolster the country in its quest to address energy security that will bring about the much needed economic growth and development.

“We are confident that TotalEnergies will proceed with the proposed exploration activities in line with the conditions of the license,” the department said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Barbara Creecy, offshore drilling, Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, TotalEnergies, DMRE

