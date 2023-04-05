Entries open for Eco-Logic Awards 2023

The Eco-Logic Awards is inviting South African individuals, organisations, projects, products and services that are beneficial for people and the planet to enter its 2023 edition.

“It’s also a platform to educate consumers about environmental challenges and motivate them to be part of the solution by leveraging their consumer spending to support and buy from those that demonstrate a commitment to building a sustainable society and environment,” explains David Parry-Davies, editor of The Enviropaedia and founder of the Eco-Logic Awards.

The televised award show, which will air on DSTV’s People Weather Channel 180 and Open View Channel 115 (available to over 11 million households) will showcase Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners in 12 categories, namely:

Climate Change Nature Conservation Water Conservation Circular Economy and Waste innovation Eco-Fashion and Lifestyle Eco-Health and Wellness Eco-Hospitality and Tourism Eco-Innovation Eco-Friendly Products Eco-Communities and Schools Eco-Angel Eco-Warrior

There is no cost to enter the Eco-Logic Awards and all entries will be judged by 12 independent, highly-respected, environmentally-conscious executives from a diverse range of occupations and professions.

“With a media reach of over 52 million, these awards have a huge social impact and consumer influence. They provide us with an opportunity to make a positive contribution to the world by supporting our Eco-Champions who are working tirelessly to build a more sustainable society and environment for us all to live in,” concludes Parry-Davies.

Entries close on 31 July 2023. Enter now at www.eco-logicawards.com.