Loeries Youth Committee’s inaugural Young Titans Awards Q4 finalists announced

The Loeries Youth Committee’s inaugural Young Titans Awards finalists have been announced.

Image supplied. The 2023 Loeries Youth Committee have announced the Q4 Young Titans finalists

The Quarter 4 finalists are, in first place, Izabel Barkhuizen from Grid Worldwide, in second place, Sohyeon Bang from Accenture Song. and Andre Carel De Jager from Grey Advertising took third place.

Launched by the 2023 Loeries Youth Committee the Young Titans is an award for the youth by the youth. By recognising young talent, the Committee hopes to drive the industry forward by inspiring young talent and transforming the industry.

The Young Titans Award hold three finalist phases every year before the annual winners are announced. The top three from each phase are automatic finalists for the annual awards.

“It's genuinely an honour to know that my work serves those around me in that regard. This has me genuinely excited for bigger, impactful things ahead—things I might not be able to dream of for myself or even think to ask for,” says first-place finalist Barkhuizen.

A high standard of work

Judged by the Loeries Youth Committee, the judging session was chaired by Ogilvy's senior art director, Naledi Manama. The deliberations took the committee five hours.

The committee members said they were satisfied with the exceptional quality of entries submitted, saying that the industry's young creatives have shown a high standard of work.

LYC chairperson, Sifiso ‘Slick’ Khoza says that the submissions demonstrated an impressive understanding of the industry's dynamics, coupled with a keen awareness of current trends and societal nuances.

“The judging process was rigorous, and the final decisions were not easy, given the high calibre of entries received. The finalists and winners should take great pride in their accomplishments and know that they have earned their place among the boldest talent in the advertising landscape,” says Khoza.

Set the bar for innovation

He adds that the winners have truly set the bar for innovation in advertising.

“We extend our congratulations to all the winners and express our gratitude to every participant for their dedication and hard work. The future of advertising is undoubtedly in capable hands, and we look forward to witnessing the continued success of these talented individuals,” says Khoza.

Nuturing winners

The award is more than recognising great and innovative work; it will nurture the young winners through mentorship feedback and resources.

“The Young Titan Awards serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering a new wave of creativity and supporting the next generation of creative professionals. We believe in providing a platform for young minds to express their unique perspectives and contribute to the ever-evolving advertising industry,” explains Khoza.

Entries for the next round of entries open in Q1 of 2024.

Comprising of young professionals in the brand communications industry across Africa and the Middle East, typically under 30 years old, the LYC was set up in 2021 in partnership with Meta and UN Women. The aim was to support young brand communication professionals from Africa and the Middle East with knowledge, training and opportunities to create real change in the industry.



