2023 Loeries now open for entries

The 2023 edition of The Loeries is now open for entries for Africa and the Middle East.

Source: © Daily Maverick Daily Maverick Behind a Loerie, sits a number of processes designed to to promote creative excellence

The early bird entry deadline is 3 May and entries close 31 May.

The entry eligibility period is for work that was commercially published, launched or aired to a substantial audience from 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023.

Started 45 years ago, The Loeries celebrate innovative work from brands, agencies, and production companies as well as individuals as they pursue communication that creates a positive impact on the lives of consumers and the economy.

As such this focuses on every point where a brand interacts with people from traditional categories such as film, print and radio as well as areas such as digital, design, music videos, architecture, live events, PR, shared value and service design.

The Loeries core goal of recognising, rewarding, inspiring and fostering creativity continues today.

The 2022 Young Creative Award went to Raphael Janan Kuppasamy while Pepe Marais, the founding partner and group chief creative officer of Joe Public United, was inducted into the 2022 Loeries Hall of Fame.

Seven Grand Prix Awards were won last year with FCB Africa, Impact BBDO, Serviceplan Middle East and Ogilvy Africa coming out on top.

Enter here.



