2022 Loeries Official Rankings released: Chicken Licken and BBDO take top spots

The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings are out, with Chicken Licken named the Top Ranked Brand spot in the region and Impact BBDO taking the top spot in the Overall Agency rankings.

Source © Loeries https://www.loeries.com/ Loeries The 2022 Loeries Official Rankings have been released

Containing the rankings of the leading brands, agencies, production companies, and people creating work that is making an impact in the lives of consumers across Africa and the Middle East (AME), the rankings are compiled from the wins achieved by the industry at the 2022 Loeries Awards and are the only rankings, covering the entire AME region, that informs the global Warc Rankings.

For the second year, the rankings are supported by TikTok for Business.

“TikTok is home to a new generation of storytellers that are breaking the boundaries of entertainment and defining culture,” says Scott Thwaites, head of Turkey, Africa & gaming, global business solutions, TikTok.

“The creativity that defines TikTok has transformed the way we tell stories, and we’re thrilled to be part of a prestigious celebration of storytelling like the Loeries. Congratulations to everyone who made it to this year’s rankings.”

Delivering a mix of innovative work

For Chicken Licken, this is the third consecutive year that the brand has been number 1 in the Top Ranked Brand.

Chicken Licken's managing director and chief marketer, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder - who is also the number one ranked CMO / marketing director in the 2022 Rankings - says working with her agency, Joe Public, for more than six years has allowed the brand to produce some incredible work.

“This work sets the bar when it comes to creative excellence within the Africa Middle East region.”

She adds: “It’s great having an invested team that wishes to see your own brand grow as much as you, which allows for this exciting creative journey.”

Joe Public United is second in the Overall Agency category this year with Ogilvy South Africa rounding off the top 3 in this category. All three agencies impressed the judging panels at the 2022 Loerie Awards with a mix of innovative work that delivered on the Loeries objective of furthering creative excellence.

The Overall Ranking by Regional Agency Group - Africa and the Middle East is led by BBDO, followed by Joe Public United and Ogilvy EMEA respectively.

Good for attracting and retaining talent

Reflecting on the rankings, Dani Richa, chairperson and CEO of BBDO Middle East Africa and Pakistan highlights: “We take the Loeries ranking very seriously as it’s a true measure of our performance and our work across the Middle East and Africa.”

Richa adds: “To be recognised amongst all the great agencies in the region as number one agency and regional agency group, is not only great for business but also important to continue attracting and retaining some of the best talent in the world.”

Setting the bar for creative excellence

Strong creative leadership is the cornerstone of creative excellence in the region. Impact BBDO’s Ali Rez was the top-ranked chief creative officer in the region.

“I was honoured to see this ranking – which really is for the incredibly talented team, supportive leadership, and brave brand partners that I am blessed to work with every day. Congrats to all,” comments Rez, who was also recently named jury president for the Cannes Print & Publishing Lions jury - the first president from the MENA region.

Xolisa Dyeshana, integrated chief creative officer at Joe Public is the joint number two ranked CCO along with Joe Public’s Pepe Marais.

“To be ranked among the best in our industry is a huge compliment and a testament to our agency’s collective pursuit to deliver the best work, consistently, for and with our clients.

“It takes a village to raise excellent ideas and I couldn’t be more grateful to our people, our clients and our partners for making this achievement possible and to The Loeries for the recognition,” says Dyeshana.

Showing creative brands

The 2022 Loeries awards official ranking showcases some of the most creative brands in Africa and the Middle East.

Commenting on the rankings, Loerie Awards CEO Preetesh Sewraj says: “The Loerie Awards is the largest initiative into the brands, agencies, production companies and individuals, from across Africa and the Middle East, who are doing the work that advances creative innovation.”

Sewraj further adds: “The rankings distill those results to highlight the companies and individuals who consistently excel at creating work that connects with consumers”.

Since its inception, the Loeries Awards, a non-profit company administering awards for the brand communications industry in Africa and the Middle East, has nurtured, inspired, and celebrated creative excellence in the brand communications industry.

Ranking highlights

Overall Ranking by Agency - Africa and the Middle East

Impact BBDO

Joe Public

Ogilvy



Overall Regional Agency Group

BBDO

Joe Public United

Ogilvy EMEA



Top-ranked brands

Chicken Licken

AnNahar Newspaper

UAE Government Media Office



Agency: Medium size

Grey Advertising

M&C Saatchi Abu Dhabi

Serviceplan Middle East



Top Educational Institutions

University of Pretoria

Stellenbosch Academy of Design & Design

IIE Vega



Overall Ranking by Film Production Company

Dejavu Dubai

Romance Films

Darling Films



See the Loeries Official Rankings 2022 here



