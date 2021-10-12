Loeries
More...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Loeries announces finalists for 2021
The Loeries finalists have been announced for 2021, demonstrating continued strong creativity, innovation and fresh thinking according to Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj.
Preetesh Sewraj
The Loeries, the highest accolade in the advertising and brand communication industry in Africa and the Middle East, promotes and supports creativity by helping brands, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and creative excellence.
The Loeries recognises work in the following main categories: Effective Creativity, Shared Value, Service Design, Integrated Campaign, Young Creatives, Digital Communication, Design, Live Communications, Media Innovation, Out of Home, Print Communications, Radio and Audio, Live Communication, PR & Media Communication and Media Innovation, Film and Student Awards.
Loeries Creative Week will be held in the City of Cape Town this year. The festival will be held from Wednesday, 20 October to Saturday, 23 October and will be a fusion of physical events and a cinematic experience at theatres around South Africa. The Loeries Creative Week offers a programme of masterclasses including renowned authors and media personalities, The Loeries Cinematic Experience which will be a celebration in theatres with a digitally mastered show, the Loeries out Loud! Comedy evening and the Loeries Awards Ceremony as well as networking throughout the event period.
View all the finalists here.
For more:
- Bizcommunity search: Loeries
- Google search: Loeries
- Twitter search: Loeries
- Official site: www.loeries.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
- More info: Loeries Creative Week
Read more: Loeries finalists, Loeries, Preetesh Sewraj, Loeries Creative Week, Loeries 2021
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.