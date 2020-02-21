The Creative Circle releases Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2019 winners

The Creative Circle has released its Overall Rankings, the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019 and Peter Khoury's term as the chairperson has come to an end, seeing Neo Mashigo from M&C Saatchi Abel taking the reign.

Peter Khoury and Neo Mashigo

FCB Joburg wins at Loeries 2019 for Coca-Cola SA, Toyota SA FCB Joburg won a total of 10 Loeries at the 2019 Loerie Advertising Awards held in Durban over the weekend for its clients Coca-Cola SA and Toyota SA...

Creative Circle monthly award winners for November and December announced The winners for the Creative Circle Monthly Awards, for work flighted during November and December 2019, were announced at Havas in Johannesburg...

Peter Khoury, CCO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris



Brett Morris, CEO, FCB Africa



Bridget Johnson, ECD, The River Bed



Camilla Clerke, ECD, HelloFCB+



Fran Luckin, ECD, Grey Africa



Grant Sithole, ECD, FoxP2



Matt Ross, Founder and CCO, King James



Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy



Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel



Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-Founder & CD, Thinkishere



Roanna Williams, ECD, Black River FC



Rob Mclennan, ECD, Solo Union



Sibusiso Sitole, Co-Founder and CCO, The Odd Number



Suhana Gordhan, CD, FCB Africa



Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO, Joe Public United

Gaby De Abreu, Co-Founder & ECD, Switch Design



Bronwyn Rautenbach, ECD, Sunshinegun



Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN



Simone Rossum, CD, Shift Joe Public



Jineil Kandasamy, CD, Grid Worldwide

Individual agencies

RANK AGENCY 1 TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg 2 Joe Public United 3 Ogilvy Johannesburg 4 FCB Johannesburg 5 Net#work BBDO 6 M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town 7 King James 8 Ogilvy Cape Town 9 Grid Worldwide 10 King James II 11 Grey 12 VML Johannesburg 13 HelloFCB+ 14 FoxP2 Cape Town 15 Avatar 15 Black River FC 16 Duke 17 VML 18 Havas Johannesburg 19 True North Design 20 DDB SA

Groups

RANK AGENCY 1 TBWA\ 2 Joe Public Group 3 Ogilvy 4 FCB Africa 5 King James Group 6 BBDO 7 M&C Saatchi Abel 8 VML 9 Grey 10 FoxP2 11 Black River FC 11 Avatar 13 Duke 14 Havas 15 True North Design 15 DDB

Creative Circle Annual Awards 2019

RANK AGENCY 1 TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg 2 FCB Johannesburg 3 Joe Public United 4 Grey 4 Grid Worldwide 6 King James 7 Avatar 7 Black River FC 9 HelloFCB+ 9 Ogilvy Johannesburg 9 Havas Johannesburg 12 M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg 12 The Odd Number 12 Riverbed Marketing 12 FoxP2 Cape Town

New chairperson for 2020-2022

I would like to thank my fellow exco members for their support and council throughout my term, and to the Loeries team, who helped me every day behind the scenes on every activity. When I look back over the two years, as an exco team we managed to have an influential impact on the industry. We migrated all Creative Circle comms to our back then, non-existent social channels, which keep the industry up to date in real time on all international and local activity that would be of interest to us. We updated and implemented a new CI across all our channels, and we collaborated with the Brand Council to start the Monthly Design Awards, which brings us both closer together, making our industry stronger and more collaborative. We hosted two Full Circle Post Cannes Inspiration Events, which attracted close to one thousand people collectively. We partnered with AAA and the ACA to find and place 20 young writers into bursary programmes which will bear fruit in one and a half years. We also did many inspiration/knowledge-sharing sessions for a variety of marketers, like Investec, RMB, SAB AB InBev and Liberty. I hand over the baton to Neo Mashigo as the new Chairperson. I have full confidence and trust that Neo will take the Creative Circle to even more impactful heights. He has my full support. Lastly, I would like to thank Muriel Brink, our Creative Manager at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris; she was with me in the trenches over the past two years. There was no precedent for a lot of the stuff we had to get on with, and Muriel without hesitation helped me with it all. Muriel, I would never have been able to do this without you. I appreciate and value you very much. And, Ilsa Sonnemann, thank you too for all your effort and help, and for having Muriel’s back.

#FMAdFocus2019: Creativity holds keys to exciting solutions for old problems Creativity is a word that carries a magical, if not mystical, aura. Creatives are often seen as different people, in a different room, while the suited folk get on with the business of running companies and the country...

TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg took top honours as Agency of the Year 2019, with Joe Public United in second place, followed by Ogilvy Joburg coming in third.The Creative Circle has releases its Overall Rankings, the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019, including The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.These are the most important rankings to judge any creative agency by, a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top performers who are both locally relevant and globally competitive throughout the year.The Creative Circle Annual Awards took place on Thursday, 20 February.Coca-Cola’s Phonetic Can was the big winner of the night, winning in multiple categories. It is very special to acknowledge great work that comes from great partnerships. This work is testament to trusting relationships that allow for bold, provocative work that pushes society forward. It was also encouraging to see such a powerful body of work from all agencies in all the Annual Award categories that celebrates our culture and who we are as a people. More of this please.The judges look at all the Creative Circle Monthly Award winners throughout the year and award the best work from each category.The Annual Awards jury was made up of:The Annual Awards Design Jury was made up of:These final tables include 2019 results from Cannes, D&AD, the Loeries, The One Show and the Creative Circle Annual Awards:"A massive shout-out to our sponsors SAB, AB InBev and MTN for their support throughout the year. Without your support, we could never add the value that we do to our industry in terms of thought leadership and educational initiatives. A huge thanks to Primedia that sponsored our Radio & Audio category and rewarded this year’s first, second and third place Radio & Audio winners with free airtime to the value of R100k, R60k and R40k respectively," the Creative Circle said in the release.Peter Khoury’s term as the chairperson of the Creative Circle has come to an end. The chairperson is voted into this role by the CC exco and performs this role for two years until the process repeats itself. Neo Mashigo from M&C Saatchi Abel has taken over the responsibilities.Khoury had this to say: