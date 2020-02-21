Loeries Creative Week Durban Special Section

The Creative Circle releases Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2019 winners

The Creative Circle has released its Overall Rankings, the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019 and Peter Khoury's term as the chairperson has come to an end, seeing Neo Mashigo from M&C Saatchi Abel taking the reign.
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg took top honours as Agency of the Year 2019, with Joe Public United in second place, followed by Ogilvy Joburg coming in third.

Peter Khoury and Neo Mashigo

The Creative Circle has releases its Overall Rankings, the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019, including The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.

These are the most important rankings to judge any creative agency by, a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top performers who are both locally relevant and globally competitive throughout the year.

The Creative Circle Annual Awards took place on Thursday, 20 February.

Coca-Cola’s Phonetic Can was the big winner of the night, winning in multiple categories. It is very special to acknowledge great work that comes from great partnerships. This work is testament to trusting relationships that allow for bold, provocative work that pushes society forward. It was also encouraging to see such a powerful body of work from all agencies in all the Annual Award categories that celebrates our culture and who we are as a people. More of this please.

The judges look at all the Creative Circle Monthly Award winners throughout the year and award the best work from each category.

The Annual Awards jury was made up of:
  • Peter Khoury, CCO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
  • Brett Morris, CEO, FCB Africa
  • Bridget Johnson, ECD, The River Bed
  • Camilla Clerke, ECD, HelloFCB+
  • Fran Luckin, ECD, Grey Africa
  • Grant Sithole, ECD, FoxP2
  • Matt Ross, Founder and CCO, King James
  • Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy
  • Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel
  • Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-Founder & CD, Thinkishere
  • Roanna Williams, ECD, Black River FC
  • Rob Mclennan, ECD, Solo Union
  • Sibusiso Sitole, Co-Founder and CCO, The Odd Number
  • Suhana Gordhan, CD, FCB Africa
  • Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO, Joe Public United

The Annual Awards Design Jury was made up of:
  • Gaby De Abreu, Co-Founder & ECD, Switch Design
  • Bronwyn Rautenbach, ECD, Sunshinegun
  • Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN
  • Simone Rossum, CD, Shift Joe Public
  • Jineil Kandasamy, CD, Grid Worldwide

These final tables include 2019 results from Cannes, D&AD, the Loeries, The One Show and the Creative Circle Annual Awards:

Individual agencies


RANKAGENCY
1TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
2Joe Public United
3Ogilvy Johannesburg
4FCB Johannesburg
5Net#work BBDO
6M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town
7King James
8Ogilvy Cape Town
9Grid Worldwide
10King James II
11Grey
12VML Johannesburg
13HelloFCB+
14FoxP2 Cape Town
15Avatar
15Black River FC
16Duke
17VML
18Havas Johannesburg
19True North Design
20DDB SA

Groups


RANKAGENCY
1TBWA\
2Joe Public Group
3Ogilvy
4FCB Africa
5King James Group
6BBDO
7M&C Saatchi Abel
8VML
9Grey
10FoxP2
11Black River FC
11Avatar
13Duke
14Havas
15True North Design
15DDB


Only Creative Circle South Africa members included

Creative Circle Annual Awards 2019


RANKAGENCY
1TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
2FCB Johannesburg
3Joe Public United
4Grey
4Grid Worldwide
6King James
7Avatar
7Black River FC
9HelloFCB+
9Ogilvy Johannesburg
9Havas Johannesburg
12M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
12The Odd Number
12Riverbed Marketing
12FoxP2 Cape Town


"A massive shout-out to our sponsors SAB, AB InBev and MTN for their support throughout the year. Without your support, we could never add the value that we do to our industry in terms of thought leadership and educational initiatives. A huge thanks to Primedia that sponsored our Radio & Audio category and rewarded this year’s first, second and third place Radio & Audio winners with free airtime to the value of R100k, R60k and R40k respectively," the Creative Circle said in the release.

New chairperson for 2020-2022


Peter Khoury’s term as the chairperson of the Creative Circle has come to an end. The chairperson is voted into this role by the CC exco and performs this role for two years until the process repeats itself. Neo Mashigo from M&C Saatchi Abel has taken over the responsibilities.


Khoury had this to say:
I would like to thank my fellow exco members for their support and council throughout my term, and to the Loeries team, who helped me every day behind the scenes on every activity. When I look back over the two years, as an exco team we managed to have an influential impact on the industry. We migrated all Creative Circle comms to our back then, non-existent social channels, which keep the industry up to date in real time on all international and local activity that would be of interest to us. We updated and implemented a new CI across all our channels, and we collaborated with the Brand Council to start the Monthly Design Awards, which brings us both closer together, making our industry stronger and more collaborative. We hosted two Full Circle Post Cannes Inspiration Events, which attracted close to one thousand people collectively. We partnered with AAA and the ACA to find and place 20 young writers into bursary programmes which will bear fruit in one and a half years. We also did many inspiration/knowledge-sharing sessions for a variety of marketers, like Investec, RMB, SAB AB InBev and Liberty. I hand over the baton to Neo Mashigo as the new Chairperson. I have full confidence and trust that Neo will take the Creative Circle to even more impactful heights. He has my full support. Lastly, I would like to thank Muriel Brink, our Creative Manager at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris; she was with me in the trenches over the past two years. There was no precedent for a lot of the stuff we had to get on with, and Muriel without hesitation helped me with it all. Muriel, I would never have been able to do this without you. I appreciate and value you very much. And, Ilsa Sonnemann, thank you too for all your effort and help, and for having Muriel’s back.



