The Creative Circle releases Overall Rankings and Annual Award 2019 winners
Peter Khoury and Neo Mashigo
The Creative Circle has releases its Overall Rankings, the cumulative results from all the Creative Circle-endorsed global and local award shows throughout 2019, including The One Show, D&AD, Cannes International Festival of Creativity, The Loeries and the Creative Circle Annual Awards.
These are the most important rankings to judge any creative agency by, a true reflection of South Africa’s most consistent top performers who are both locally relevant and globally competitive throughout the year.
The Creative Circle Annual Awards took place on Thursday, 20 February.
Coca-Cola’s Phonetic Can was the big winner of the night, winning in multiple categories. It is very special to acknowledge great work that comes from great partnerships. This work is testament to trusting relationships that allow for bold, provocative work that pushes society forward. It was also encouraging to see such a powerful body of work from all agencies in all the Annual Award categories that celebrates our culture and who we are as a people. More of this please.
The judges look at all the Creative Circle Monthly Award winners throughout the year and award the best work from each category.
The Annual Awards jury was made up of:
- Peter Khoury, CCO, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
- Brett Morris, CEO, FCB Africa
- Bridget Johnson, ECD, The River Bed
- Camilla Clerke, ECD, HelloFCB+
- Fran Luckin, ECD, Grey Africa
- Grant Sithole, ECD, FoxP2
- Matt Ross, Founder and CCO, King James
- Molefi Thulo, ECD, Ogilvy
- Neo Mashigo, CCO, M&C Saatchi Abel
- Nkgabiseng Motau, Co-Founder & CD, Thinkishere
- Roanna Williams, ECD, Black River FC
- Rob Mclennan, ECD, Solo Union
- Sibusiso Sitole, Co-Founder and CCO, The Odd Number
- Suhana Gordhan, CD, FCB Africa
- Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO, Joe Public United
The Annual Awards Design Jury was made up of:
- Gaby De Abreu, Co-Founder & ECD, Switch Design
- Bronwyn Rautenbach, ECD, Sunshinegun
- Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN
- Simone Rossum, CD, Shift Joe Public
- Jineil Kandasamy, CD, Grid Worldwide
These final tables include 2019 results from Cannes, D&AD, the Loeries, The One Show and the Creative Circle Annual Awards:
Individual agencies
|RANK
|AGENCY
|1
|TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|2
|Joe Public United
|3
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|4
|FCB Johannesburg
|5
|Net#work BBDO
|6
|M&C Saatchi Abel Cape Town
|7
|King James
|8
|Ogilvy Cape Town
|9
|Grid Worldwide
|10
|King James II
|11
|Grey
|12
|VML Johannesburg
|13
|HelloFCB+
|14
|FoxP2 Cape Town
|15
|Avatar
|15
|Black River FC
|16
|Duke
|17
|VML
|18
|Havas Johannesburg
|19
|True North Design
|20
|DDB SA
Groups
|RANK
|AGENCY
|1
|TBWA\
|2
|Joe Public Group
|3
|Ogilvy
|4
|FCB Africa
|5
|King James Group
|6
|BBDO
|7
|M&C Saatchi Abel
|8
|VML
|9
|Grey
|10
|FoxP2
|11
|Black River FC
|11
|Avatar
|13
|Duke
|14
|Havas
|15
|True North Design
|15
|DDB
Only Creative Circle South Africa members included
Creative Circle Annual Awards 2019
|RANK
|AGENCY
|1
|TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|2
|FCB Johannesburg
|3
|Joe Public United
|4
|Grey
|4
|Grid Worldwide
|6
|King James
|7
|Avatar
|7
|Black River FC
|9
|HelloFCB+
|9
|Ogilvy Johannesburg
|9
|Havas Johannesburg
|12
|M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
|12
|The Odd Number
|12
|Riverbed Marketing
|12
|FoxP2 Cape Town
"A massive shout-out to our sponsors SAB, AB InBev and MTN for their support throughout the year. Without your support, we could never add the value that we do to our industry in terms of thought leadership and educational initiatives. A huge thanks to Primedia that sponsored our Radio & Audio category and rewarded this year’s first, second and third place Radio & Audio winners with free airtime to the value of R100k, R60k and R40k respectively," the Creative Circle said in the release.
New chairperson for 2020-2022
Peter Khoury’s term as the chairperson of the Creative Circle has come to an end. The chairperson is voted into this role by the CC exco and performs this role for two years until the process repeats itself. Neo Mashigo from M&C Saatchi Abel has taken over the responsibilities.
Khoury had this to say:
I would like to thank my fellow exco members for their support and council throughout my term, and to the Loeries team, who helped me every day behind the scenes on every activity. When I look back over the two years, as an exco team we managed to have an influential impact on the industry. We migrated all Creative Circle comms to our back then, non-existent social channels, which keep the industry up to date in real time on all international and local activity that would be of interest to us. We updated and implemented a new CI across all our channels, and we collaborated with the Brand Council to start the Monthly Design Awards, which brings us both closer together, making our industry stronger and more collaborative. We hosted two Full Circle Post Cannes Inspiration Events, which attracted close to one thousand people collectively. We partnered with AAA and the ACA to find and place 20 young writers into bursary programmes which will bear fruit in one and a half years. We also did many inspiration/knowledge-sharing sessions for a variety of marketers, like Investec, RMB, SAB AB InBev and Liberty. I hand over the baton to Neo Mashigo as the new Chairperson. I have full confidence and trust that Neo will take the Creative Circle to even more impactful heights. He has my full support. Lastly, I would like to thank Muriel Brink, our Creative Manager at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris; she was with me in the trenches over the past two years. There was no precedent for a lot of the stuff we had to get on with, and Muriel without hesitation helped me with it all. Muriel, I would never have been able to do this without you. I appreciate and value you very much. And, Ilsa Sonnemann, thank you too for all your effort and help, and for having Muriel’s back.
