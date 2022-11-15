Mediamark's head of HR recognised with awards nomination

Mediamark's head of HR, Mpho Mazibuko, has been nominated among top HR leaders in South Africa for the prestigious CHRO Awards. Dubbed the Oscars of Human Resources, the CHRO Awards recognise and award HR managers for their outstanding performance and leadership.

Mazibuko has worked in HR for 22 years and has been at audio and digital solutions company, Mediamark for nine of those years. Of her nomination, she says, “I was shocked to learn that I was nominated for such an auspicious award. It is both humbling and an honour.”

The Wits Business School graduate believes that she was destined for HR, “I think HR found me, I have always been a go to person for other people. When I was growing up, I used to speak on behalf of my siblings. I believe that Human Resources entails representing people, being a voice for the voiceless and making sure that people are cared for.”

She says the fact that Mediamark is committed to the holistic wellbeing of staff is close to her heart. Mazibuko explains, “What I enjoy most about the profession is seeing the difference that we make in people’s lives. As HR practitioners we get to know about people’s home lives, their challenges, their frustrations, and their fears. We can, for example, plan programmes that can address some of those fears.”

Mediamark’s CEO, Wayne Bischoff, says, “Mpho has experience across various spheres including HR planning, strategy, performance management, improving the organisational development, managing labour relations, developing retention strategies and skills development. Mediamark is so proud of her nomination and would like to wish her well for the awards ceremony later this month.”



