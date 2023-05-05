Book Mom a DayCation!

At City Lodge Hotel Group we like to call it Mother's May, giving those keen to spoil their moms and mother figures in their lives a month to treat them to overnight stays, meals and more.

This May, we’re offering 30% off accommodation every weekend at most Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, and if you book for the weekend of 13/14 May 2023 – Mother’s Day is Sunday, 14 May – we’re offering mothers a free breakfast and a gift when booking directly online on www.clhg.com using the code “MothersMaySpecial”. Road Lodges are offering a 10% discount off their already great rates for this promotion. Please go to www.clhg.com/specials for applicable terms and conditions.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “We invite our guests to join us in cherishing their mothers and the mother figures in their lives, who are usually the foundation of the home, family and extended community. We’ve made it more affordable and have some surprises in store to ensure that all moms feel special on their dedicated day.”



