Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Book Mom a DayCation!

5 May 2023
Issued by: City Lodge Hotel
At City Lodge Hotel Group we like to call it Mother's May, giving those keen to spoil their moms and mother figures in their lives a month to treat them to overnight stays, meals and more.
Book Mom a DayCation!

This May, we’re offering 30% off accommodation every weekend at most Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels and Town Lodges, and if you book for the weekend of 13/14 May 2023 – Mother’s Day is Sunday, 14 May – we’re offering mothers a free breakfast and a gift when booking directly online on www.clhg.com using the code “MothersMaySpecial”. Road Lodges are offering a 10% discount off their already great rates for this promotion. Please go to www.clhg.com/specials for applicable terms and conditions.

Book Mom a DayCation!

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, chief operating officer, says, “We invite our guests to join us in cherishing their mothers and the mother figures in their lives, who are usually the foundation of the home, family and extended community. We’ve made it more affordable and have some surprises in store to ensure that all moms feel special on their dedicated day.”

NextOptions
City Lodge Hotel
City Lodge Hotel Group has a variety of hotels dedicated to providing you with comfort at a level that suits you. With 5 Courtyard Hotels (480 rooms), 19 City Lodge Hotels (3281 rooms), 12 Town Lodges (1507 rooms) and 23 Road Lodges (2 272 rooms), the Group has a total of 7540 rooms and ranks among the 250 largest hotel chains in the world. We are dedicated to providing quality accommodation for business, leisure and 'bleisure' travellers in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique. From basic, functional rooms to magnificent luxury studios, we have the range and experience to give you unbelievable service and exceptional accommodation at a price you can afford and in a location near to where you want to be. Go to www.clhg.com for more information.
Read more: Mother's Day, City Lodge Hotel, Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo

Related

MomFluence | How momfluencers can drive positive engagement for brands
Hustle MediaMomFluence | How momfluencers can drive positive engagement for brands14 Apr 2023
School sports wins with City Lodge Hotels
City Lodge HotelSchool sports wins with City Lodge Hotels31 Mar 2023
Drive and stay for less with City Lodge Hotels and Avis Budget!
City Lodge HotelDrive and stay for less with City Lodge Hotels and Avis Budget!29 Mar 2023
More Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!
City Lodge HotelMore Easter, less EISHter with City Lodge Hotel Group!23 Mar 2023
City Lodge Hotels reports 95% increase in revenue
City Lodge HotelCity Lodge Hotels reports 95% increase in revenue28 Feb 2023
Cocktails at City Lodge Hotels just got better!
City Lodge HotelCocktails at City Lodge Hotels just got better!9 Dec 2022
Sizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!
City Lodge HotelSizzling summer deals at City Lodge Hotels!26 Oct 2022
BMW launches electric cars at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City
City Lodge HotelBMW launches electric cars at Courtyard Hotel Waterfall City23 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz