City Lodge Hotel Group puts the 'fun' into fundraising!

The pandemic played havoc on the regular flow of donations to charitable organisations, as corporates grappled with the challenges of severe lockdowns and resulting trading restrictions. We are delighted to pass on the accumulated donations on behalf of the Group. Guests booking on our website to stay at any of our 59 hotels have the option of ticking a donation box for either Hospice or Food and Trees for Africa, and the Group makes a donation on their behalf. The Cuppa for CANSA drive sees funds collected from guests purchasing a cup of coffee at our 23 Road Lodges, which is collected on behalf of CANSA.
The donations were made at a celebratory breakfast at City Lodge Hotel Fourways, attended by representatives from the three charities as well as senior managers from our support office.
We have an extensive corporate social responsibility programme aimed at helping people and the planet, some as national Group initiatives and many others managed regionally by each hotel general manager to benefit local communities.