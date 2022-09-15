City Lodge Hotel Group puts the 'fun' into fundraising!

It was a great moment for City Lodge Hotel Group (CLHG) today (14 September 2022) as we were able to donate funds to three major charities for the first time since April 2019. An accumulated figure of R194,500 was donated to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), R135,000 to the Hospice Palliative Care Association of South Africa, and R95,000 to Food and Trees for Africa, totalling R424,500.

Putting the 'fun' into fundraising at City Lodge Hotel Fourways are: (back from left) CLHG divisional director: sales and marketing, Zuki Jantjies; CLHG group marketing manager, Colleen Goodman; Cansa national sustainability manager, Anita Snyders; Food & Trees for Africa communication manager, Nicole Ras; and CANSA community mobiliser, Thea Silva. (Front, from left) CLHG divisional director: operations Tony Balabanoff; Food & Trees for Africa events and trees distribution manager, Susan Evans, and executive director, Chris Wild.

The pandemic played havoc on the regular flow of donations to charitable organisations, as corporates grappled with the challenges of severe lockdowns and resulting trading restrictions. We are delighted to pass on the accumulated donations on behalf of the Group. Guests booking on our website to stay at any of our 59 hotels have the option of ticking a donation box for either Hospice or Food and Trees for Africa, and the Group makes a donation on their behalf. The Cuppa for CANSA drive sees funds collected from guests purchasing a cup of coffee at our 23 Road Lodges, which is collected on behalf of CANSA.

The donations were made at a celebratory breakfast at City Lodge Hotel Fourways, attended by representatives from the three charities as well as senior managers from our support office.

We have an extensive corporate social responsibility programme aimed at helping people and the planet, some as national Group initiatives and many others managed regionally by each hotel general manager to benefit local communities.

Charities at a glance:

Food & Trees for Africa addresses food security, greening, natural resource management and sustainable business; education and training of learners, teachers, and communities; promotion of environmental activities, sustainable economic development and enhanced livelihoods; and building capacity and skills within agriculture, urban forestry and climate change adaptation. For more information go to www.trees.org.za.

Hospice has as its mission promoting quality in life, dignity in death and support in bereavement for those living with a life-threatening illness by supporting member hospices and partner organisations. For more information go to www.hpca.co.za.




