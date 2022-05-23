Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

YehBaby DigitalBizcommunity.comDomestic Flights South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Hospitality News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Tourism & Travel jobs

  • Finance Manager Wellington
  • Customer Experience/Staff Training Manager Franschhoek
  • Sales Support and Guest Liaison Cape Town
  • Manager Operations Cape Town
  • Events Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public

    23 May 2022
    Aha Hotels & Lodges has announced the reopening of aha Lesedi Cultural Village to the public, following its temporary closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Situated in the heart of the African bushveld within the Cradle of Humankind, aha Lesedi Cultural Village has become synonymous with an experience that provides a window into the cultures and traditions of the people of Africa.

    Within Lesedi are five traditional homesteads, inhabited by people from the Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Basotho and Ndebele tribes. Lesedi is also home to many local artists, who sell their work to visitors and tourists, enabling them to support their families.

    Guests who stay overnight at Lesedi stay in one of the five homesteads, experiencing a blend of traditional life and modern luxury. Each of the rooms within the five homesteads is built to showcase the original architecture and design (Zule Bee hive huts, Ndebele paintings) but has all the modern luxuries you would expect in a cosy hotel room. To top off the Lesedi experience, Lesedi’s Nyama Choma Restaurant offers the integral, edible element of African culture, and the way food forms part of any African celebration, featuring unique African tastes and traditional meals.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Guests will be able to take part in a cultural tour which allows both international and local guests an insight into the history of southern Africa and the many different cultures that make up the rainbow nation. Guided tours conclude with a traditional dance show that showcases many well-known cultural dances in a colourful and energetic burst of sound and movement.

    Aha Hotels & lodges CEO, Graeme Edmond says: "Lesedi is a South African institution that has a special place in the hearts of everyone at aha and anyone who visits it. It provides much-needed employment opportunities for local communities and talented craftspeople and gives visitors a true taste of South African hospitality and warmth.

    "We are ecstatic that Lesedi is back, and open to give visitors a one-of-a-kind taste of our local culture and hospitality. We thank our loyal staff and the local community for standing by us and look forward to great success ahead.
    NextOptions
    Read more: travel industry, tour operators, tourism and travel

    Related

    Acsa encouraged by passenger network recovery across all airports
    Acsa encouraged by passenger network recovery across all airports10 hours ago
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent
    Emirates' recruiters scour the globe for cabin crew talent12 hours ago
    SA tourism showing signs of recovery
    SA tourism showing signs of recovery3 days ago
    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town
    United applies to launch first-ever nonstop service between Washington and Cape Town19 May 2022
    Face masks no longer mandatory on KLM flights to the Netherlands
    Face masks no longer mandatory on KLM flights to the Netherlands18 May 2022
    Hospitality show to spotlight trends driving customer-centric innovation
    Hospitality show to spotlight trends driving customer-centric innovation16 May 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz