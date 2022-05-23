Aha Lesedi Cultural Village re-opens to the public

Aha Hotels & Lodges has announced the reopening of aha Lesedi Cultural Village to the public, following its temporary closure during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

Situated in the heart of the African bushveld within the Cradle of Humankind, aha Lesedi Cultural Village has become synonymous with an experience that provides a window into the cultures and traditions of the people of Africa.Within Lesedi are five traditional homesteads, inhabited by people from the Zulu, Xhosa, Pedi, Basotho and Ndebele tribes. Lesedi is also home to many local artists, who sell their work to visitors and tourists, enabling them to support their families.Guests who stay overnight at Lesedi stay in one of the five homesteads, experiencing a blend of traditional life and modern luxury. Each of the rooms within the five homesteads is built to showcase the original architecture and design (Zule Bee hive huts, Ndebele paintings) but has all the modern luxuries you would expect in a cosy hotel room. To top off the Lesedi experience, Lesedi’s Nyama Choma Restaurant offers the integral, edible element of African culture, and the way food forms part of any African celebration, featuring unique African tastes and traditional meals.Guests will be able to take part in a cultural tour which allows both international and local guests an insight into the history of southern Africa and the many different cultures that make up the rainbow nation. Guided tours conclude with a traditional dance show that showcases many well-known cultural dances in a colourful and energetic burst of sound and movement.Aha Hotels & lodges CEO, Graeme Edmond says: "Lesedi is a South African institution that has a special place in the hearts of everyone at aha and anyone who visits it. It provides much-needed employment opportunities for local communities and talented craftspeople and gives visitors a true taste of South African hospitality and warmth."We are ecstatic that Lesedi is back, and open to give visitors a one-of-a-kind taste of our local culture and hospitality. We thank our loyal staff and the local community for standing by us and look forward to great success ahead.