Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

CatchwordsPropelair SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Facilities & Property Management News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Virgin Active's R3.7m Green Point lease signed, sealed, delivered

7 Sep 2023
The battle for The Point Gym precinct on Cape Town's Green Point Common, which started with a fiercely contested public lease auction in June, has concluded with the successful signing of a R3.7m-a-month agreement between Virgin Active and the City of Cape Town.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

This was confirmed today by Greg Dart, director of High Street Auctions that conducted the lease auction on behalf of the City of Cape Town.

But while the signage on the flagship fitness centre may not be changing, the new lease means a service-delivery budget boost of more than R39m for Mother City residents in the next year alone.

Dart says the lease agreement was signed by both the City and Virgin Active after the 24 August announcement by mayoral committee member for economic growth, Alderman James Vos, that the Council had approved the auction’s top bid.

“The hammer fall amount of R3.7m at the auction was for the equivalent of one month’s rental of the premium site that Virgin Active had occupied for 23 years with substantially lower lease terms.

“The price achieved demonstrates that leases can be auctioned off successfully. The process is unequivocally powerful, transparent and more importantly, is fiduciary-compliant in a free and competitive market process.

“High Street Auctions is immensely proud of this partnership with the City of Cape Town that has delivered a potent new revenue stream which will benefit residents for decades.”

In his statement on 24 August confirming the Council’s acceptance of the winning bid, Alderman Vos noted that the revenue generated from the lease of the property had out-performed expectations.

Virgin Active revamps app and rewards programme to drive loyalty
Virgin Active revamps app and rewards programme to drive loyalty

23 May 2023

Setting the stage for economic advancements

“The lease of the facility is proof of the City's commitment to drive accelerated inclusive economic growth and prioritise redevelopment of immovable property assets via a competitive auction process that allowed all interested parties to bid equitably for such opportunities.

“And in this case, the demand and subsequent offer far out-performed the City’s expectations. The City's smart real-estate approach to releasing City-owned property to get the best economic and social value out of its assets that are not required for municipal purposes is working. The revenue generated from the lease of this property will be used for service delivery throughout the city.

“I commend everyone involved in bringing this opportunity about and I wish the bidder every success, and Capetonians much pride and joy when using the renewed flagship footprint in the years to come.”

Dart says the new lease covers an extensive portion of Green Point Common.

“The outdoor facilities spread over 4,264m² include a swimming pool, tennis courts, a volleyball court and an open-air gym – all accessible from some 200 parking bays.

“The indoor health and leisure centre covers a further 4,300m² that includes sections for weight training, a cardio circuit, a riding studio, a wattbike centre, a functional training floor, squash courts, a mind and body studio, fitness class areas, a heated indoor lap pool, saunas and steam rooms, a health-food restaurant, wi-fi chill zones, expansive change/shower facilities and an access-controlled children’s care space.

“We wish the winning bidder much success going forward.”

NextOptions
Read more: Virgin Active, The Point, High Street Auctions, Alderman Vos, Greg Dart

Related

Virgin Active revamps app and rewards programme to drive loyalty
Virgin Active revamps app and rewards programme to drive loyalty23 May 2023
How office technology investments can help landlords stay competitive
How office technology investments can help landlords stay competitive22 May 2023
Top tips for tapping into SA's property investment market
Top tips for tapping into SA's property investment market21 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied. Jessica Spira, managing director at Virgin Active.
Looking to "age in place" when you're older? Early lifestyle interventions may be the key5 Apr 2023
Consider these basic and big-picture checklists when valuing your home
Consider these basic and big-picture checklists when valuing your home9 Feb 2023
CoCT launches new Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy
CoCT launches new Cape Town Entrepreneurship Academy24 Nov 2022
947's Msizi and Matt Cycle for charity
Primedia Broadcasting947's Msizi and Matt Cycle for charity22 Nov 2022
Unlocking your property's potential zoning value
Unlocking your property's potential zoning value21 Sep 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz