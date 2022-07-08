Industries

8 Jul 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband is South Africa's most powerful B2B marketing platform for IT and telecommunications companies.

Most powerful B2B marketing platform for IT companies in South Africa

MyBroadband is the largest IT publication in the country and reaches three million IT decision-makers and tech enthusiasts each month.

This influential audience includes:

  • 1.3 million IT executives and managers
  • 368,000 business owners
  • 61,000 CEOs and company directors
These readers are key decision-makers in their company who select which IT and telecommunications products the business will use.

Because of this highly influential audience, companies that partner with MyBroadband have seen significant increases in brand awareness and new sign-ups.

MyBroadband helps companies to reach this audience through innovative marketing products, including sponsored content, social media promotions, videos, and newsletters.

It has excellent targeting to reach the right audience, like CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, or IT managers. Companies simply say which audience they want to reach, and MyBroadband does the rest.

For more information, visit: MyBroadband Business.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.



