    18 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Broad Media
    MyBroadband is South Africa's most powerful IT publication, with three million readers visiting the site every month.
    How to get your message to South African IT executives

    This makes it by far the largest and most influential platform in the technology space, and the best place to reach the country’s IT and telecoms decision makers.

    The majority of MyBroadband’s readers are business decision makers who advise their companies on which products and services to buy.

    MyBroadband is particularly popular among CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers who want the latest information about the local IT and Telecoms markets.

    A breakdown of MyBroadband’s key monthly audience figures is listed below:

    • CEOs and directors – 61,000
    • Business owners – 368,000
    • IT executives and managers – 1.3 million

    Reach this audience

    MyBroadband offers a range of marketing products that make it easy to reach its influential audience.

    These include sponsored articles, social media promotions, category takeovers, What’s Next interviews, dedicated mailers, display banners, and more.

    MyBroadband’s marketing team also takes care of all aspects of a marketing campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting.

    To see what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
